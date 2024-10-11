Pickup truck hits pedestrian, goes through fence, ends up in backyard pool in Whitby: police

Police say a vehicle hit a pedestrian, then went through a fence and ended up in a backyard pool in Whitby on Oct. 11, 2024
Police say a pickup truck hit a pedestrian, then went through a fence and ended up in a backyard pool in Whitby on Oct. 11, 2024. (CityNews)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted October 11, 2024 2:18 pm.

Last Updated October 11, 2024 3:47 pm.

A man has been rushed to hospital after he was struck by a pickup truck that went off the roadway, crashed through a fence and ended up in a backyard pool in Whitby, police say.

Officers with Durham Regional Police Service were called to the area of Rossland Road East and Fencerow Drive just before 1 p.m. on Friday.

According to police, the vehicle went off the roadway and hit the pedestrian, then went through a fence, before coming to a stop in the pool.

Police said the pedestrian’s injuries appear to be life-threatening. He has been transported a trauma centre in Toronto.

“[The vehicle] lost control, went over a sidewalk, through the fence of an adjacent property and then burst through another section of fence before it ended up headfirst into this backyard pool, which had been closed for the season with a black tarp,” said traffic reporter Kyle Hocking who flew over the scene in Chopper 680.

“That black tarp now basically in the pool along with the truck and bits and pieces of lumber. There’s quite a bit of debris here.”

The driver, an adult male, is being assessed at the scene by paramedics. His injuries are not yet known.

The intersection of Rossland and Fencerow is closed to traffic.

