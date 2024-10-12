Seasoned pasta sauce recalled due to Listeria concerns

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 12, 2024 2:49 pm.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a new nationwide recall notice due to a potential Listeria contamination.

Officials say the affected products include Tagliatelle Seasoned White Chicken & Mushroom Sauce listed under a brand called Giovanni Rana.

While the affected food may not look or smell spoiled, officials say it can still cause sickness and are advising residents to immediately dispose of or return the products to the location where they were purchased.

The items in question all have best before dates from 2024 OC 10 up to and including 2024 NO 16.

CFIA officials say a food safety investigation was triggered by a recall in another country.

There have been no reported illnesses so far.

