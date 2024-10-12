Two teens charged in home invasion, stolen vehicle investigation

Two teens are facing charges in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation in North York.

Toronto police say they were on patrol on Sheppard Avenue just before 4 a.m. when their Automatic Licence Plate Reader alerted them that a grey Dodge Ram pickup had been stolen.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver fled the scene. With the help of the York Regional Police helicopter, police located the stolen vehicle in an underground parkade near Jane Street. Two male youths in the vehicle were arrested.

During the arrest investigators determined the two had been involved in a home invasion before their arrest.

A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old were both charged with two counts of theft. The 17-year-old was also charged with failing to comply with a detention order under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.