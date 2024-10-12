Two teens charged in home invasion, stolen vehicle investigation

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge
A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By John Marchesan

Posted October 12, 2024 3:41 pm.

Two teens are facing charges in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation in North York.

Toronto police say they were on patrol on Sheppard Avenue just before 4 a.m. when their Automatic Licence Plate Reader alerted them that a grey Dodge Ram pickup had been stolen.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver fled the scene. With the help of the York Regional Police helicopter, police located the stolen vehicle in an underground parkade near Jane Street. Two male youths in the vehicle were arrested.

During the arrest investigators determined the two had been involved in a home invasion before their arrest.

A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old were both charged with two counts of theft. The 17-year-old was also charged with failing to comply with a detention order under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Disgusting hate': Mayor Chow condemns shooting at Jewish girls' school
'Disgusting hate': Mayor Chow condemns shooting at Jewish girls' school

Toronto police are investigating after evidence of gunfire was found near a Jewish girls' school in North York on Saturday. It is unclear how many suspects were involved in the shooting, but police...

1h ago

Ajax man charged with attempted murder after road rage incident
Ajax man charged with attempted murder after road rage incident

Durham Regional Police have arrested a man who allegedly shot a gun towards another vehicle during a road rage incident in Pickering. Officers say the altercation happened on Friday morning before 6:30...

6h ago

Seasoned pasta sauce recalled due to Listeria concerns
Seasoned pasta sauce recalled due to Listeria concerns

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a new nationwide recall notice due to a potential Listeria contamination. Officials say the affected products include Tagliatelle Seasoned White...

3h ago

Trade minister says she is 'disappointed' by report of caucus revolt to oust Trudeau
Trade minister says she is 'disappointed' by report of caucus revolt to oust Trudeau

OTTAWA — A growing number of Liberal MPs are banding together to convince Prime Minister Justin Trudeau it's time to step down, although he appears to retain support from his cabinet. Trade Minister...

7h ago

Top Stories

'Disgusting hate': Mayor Chow condemns shooting at Jewish girls' school
'Disgusting hate': Mayor Chow condemns shooting at Jewish girls' school

Toronto police are investigating after evidence of gunfire was found near a Jewish girls' school in North York on Saturday. It is unclear how many suspects were involved in the shooting, but police...

1h ago

Ajax man charged with attempted murder after road rage incident
Ajax man charged with attempted murder after road rage incident

Durham Regional Police have arrested a man who allegedly shot a gun towards another vehicle during a road rage incident in Pickering. Officers say the altercation happened on Friday morning before 6:30...

6h ago

Seasoned pasta sauce recalled due to Listeria concerns
Seasoned pasta sauce recalled due to Listeria concerns

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a new nationwide recall notice due to a potential Listeria contamination. Officials say the affected products include Tagliatelle Seasoned White...

3h ago

Trade minister says she is 'disappointed' by report of caucus revolt to oust Trudeau
Trade minister says she is 'disappointed' by report of caucus revolt to oust Trudeau

OTTAWA — A growing number of Liberal MPs are banding together to convince Prime Minister Justin Trudeau it's time to step down, although he appears to retain support from his cabinet. Trade Minister...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

1:51
Pickup truck hits pedestrian in Whitby, lands in backyard swimming pool
Pickup truck hits pedestrian in Whitby, lands in backyard swimming pool

A man remains in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a pickup truck that ended up in a backyard pool in Whitby. As Jazan Grewal reports, the driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

18h ago

2:46
Ontario plant workers worried about future without federal TTC subway funding commitment
Ontario plant workers worried about future without federal TTC subway funding commitment

The union representing workers at the Alstom plant in Thunder Bay, Ontario, is worried about their future as the federal government still hasn't committed to funding the replacement of TTC Line 2 subway trains. Nick Westoll reports.

21h ago

3:10
Driver facing charges after Brampton bus tears through residential backyards
Driver facing charges after Brampton bus tears through residential backyards

Residents are picking up the pieces after a Brampton transit bus blew through an intersection, smashed into a vehicle and crashed through several backyards early Wednesday morning. Now the homeowners are asking the city to pay for damages.

22h ago

2:39
Rainy, wet and chilly for Thanksgiving long weekend
Rainy, wet and chilly for Thanksgiving long weekend

Sunny but cool on Saturday before rainy and windy conditions move into the GTA on Sunday. Some regions in cottage country could even see snow!

2:34
Metrolinx begins tree removal at Eglinton Flats
Metrolinx begins tree removal at Eglinton Flats

Metrolinx has begun to chop down over 1200 trees at Eglinton Flats. As Jazan Grewal reports, this comes just days after community advocates lost a court battle against the transit agency to save the trees.
More Videos