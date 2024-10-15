Listeria outbreak linked to plant-based milk seems to be over: PHAC

Canadian Food Inspection Agency in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. The Public Health Agency of Canada says two people have died after an outbreak of Listeria infections linked to the recall of plant-based refrigerated beverages. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

Posted October 15, 2024 9:28 am.

Last Updated October 15, 2024 9:50 am.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says a Listeria outbreak linked to several plant-based milks appears to be over with no additional cases reported since August.

The federal agency says its investigation is now complete and Listeria was found within the production environment of Silk and Great Value plant-based refrigerated beverages.

However, PHAC says it was not able to identify the “primary site” of the contamination within that environment and that production will remain paused until the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is satisfied with renovations to the facility.

The CFIA previously stated that the source of the illness was traced to a specific production line at Joriki, a third-party facility in Pickering, Ont., used by plant milk manufacturer Danone Canada.

The last tally of cases reported on Aug. 12 remains unchanged, with 20 confirmed infections in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and Alberta, and three deaths.

The illnesses prompted a national recall of several Silk and Great Value plant-based milk products on July 8 with Oct. 4 as the latest best before date.

Police to update Toronto homicide case after man fatally shot at apartment complex
Police to update Toronto homicide case after man fatally shot at apartment complex

Toronto Police Service (TPS) homicide investigators are expected to provide an update after a man was fatally shot at a low-rise apartment building in North York last week. Officers were called to a...

4h ago

Annual inflation falls to 1.6% in September, smallest yearly increase since 2021
Annual inflation falls to 1.6% in September, smallest yearly increase since 2021

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate continued to slow in September as drivers paid lower prices for gasoline compared with last year. The agency says its consumer price index for...

1h ago

Allegations of murder, extortion, coercion by India spark diplomatic retaliations
Allegations of murder, extortion, coercion by India spark diplomatic retaliations

Accusations of widespread murder, extortion and coercion across Canada linked to agents of the government of India sparked an escalation of already strained diplomatic tensions Monday, as each country...

10h ago

Here's why the RCMP believe Indian officials are linked to violence in Canada
Here's why the RCMP believe Indian officials are linked to violence in Canada

The RCMP held a press conference in Ottawa Monday, prompted by what they called an "extraordinary situation" that compelled them to speak about the findings of multiple ongoing investigations into criminal...

10h ago

2:01
Sunshine and warmer temperatures on the way
Sunshine and warmer temperatures on the way

Sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected later this week. Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

14h ago

3:18
Canada expels top Indian diplomats, links them to murder of Sikh leader
Canada expels top Indian diplomats, links them to murder of Sikh leader

Canada has expelled India's envoy from the country after linking diplomats to the assassination of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Karling Donoghue details the response from Canadian and Indian officials.

6h ago

2:43
Leafs injury update
Leafs injury update

Lindsay Dunn with a Toronto Maple Leafs injury update and the special meal they served in Toronto on Thanksgiving.

15h ago

2:23
Security concerns prompt changes at Toronto apartment buildings
Security concerns prompt changes at Toronto apartment buildings

Management company of a few Toronto apartment buildings make security upgrades after residents raised concerns. Pat Taney reports.

22h ago

2:35
Rain, cool temperatures to end Thanksgiving long weekend
Rain, cool temperatures to end Thanksgiving long weekend

Mostly cloudy with some sunny breaks wrapped around light rain in the morning and in the evening. Temperatures will struggle to hit the double digits.

