Ontario removing cost associated with stillbirth registration

Exterior view of the Legislative Building on the grounds of Queen's Park.
Exterior view of the Legislative Building on the grounds of Queen's Park. CITYNEWS/Craig Wadman

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 15, 2024 11:49 am.

The Ontario government has announced its removing the cost associated with registering a stillborn child and simplifying the process of obtaining a certified copy.

A statement issued on Tuesday said parents can also now receive a commemorative document in remembrance of their child.

“A stillbirth is a heartbreaking experience for any family. Our government understands the importance of honouring the memory of a lost loved,” said Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement Minister Todd McCarthy.

Officials said Ontario would be the first jurisdiction in Canada to eliminate fees for stillbirth documents.

It previously cost $22 for a certified copy of the registration and a $15 fee to search for a registration of a stillbirth.

The statement said the new process was also developed in consultation with parents and families who have experienced the loss of a child due to a stillbirth.

“This initiative marks an important step forward in acknowledging the deep pain that comes with the loss of a stillborn child,” said Charmaine Williams, the associate minister of women’s social and economic opportunity.

“It is critical that families have a way to remember their children that acknowledges their grief and honours their loved one’s memory.”

It’s estimated that 1,400 stillbirths occur in Ontario every year.

