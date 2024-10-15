Statistics Canada to release September reading for inflation

Signage marks the Statistics Canada offices in Ottawa on July 21, 2010. Statistics Canada is expected to publish its latest reading for inflation today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 15, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated October 15, 2024 5:18 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is expected to publish its inflation reading for the month of September today.

Economists are forecasting another decline in annual inflation last month after it slowed to two per cent in August, the slowest pace since February 2021.

The result for August brought the annual rate in line with the Bank of Canada’s target for inflation.

The September inflation report is the last major economic data point before the central bank’s next interest rate decision on October 23.

The Bank of Canada has cut its key interest rate three times this year to bring it to 4.25 per cent, after it started hiking rates in March 2022.

In recent months, concern has shifted away from inflation as it steadily subsided, and toward the labour market, which has been weakening under the weight of higher rates.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police to update Toronto homicide case after man fatally shot at apartment complex
Police to update Toronto homicide case after man fatally shot at apartment complex

Toronto Police Service (TPS) homicide investigators are expected to provide an update after a man was fatally shot at a low-rise apartment building in North York last week. Officers were called to a...

1h ago

Allegations of murder, extortion, coercion by India spark diplomatic retaliations
Allegations of murder, extortion, coercion by India spark diplomatic retaliations

Accusations of widespread murder, extortion and coercion across Canada linked to agents of the government of India sparked an escalation of already strained diplomatic tensions Monday, as each country...

7h ago

Here's why the RCMP believe Indian officials are linked to violence in Canada
Here's why the RCMP believe Indian officials are linked to violence in Canada

The RCMP held a press conference in Ottawa Monday, prompted by what they called an "extraordinary situation" that compelled them to speak about the findings of multiple ongoing investigations into criminal...

7h ago

Man in 60s injured in Scarborough stabbing
Man in 60s injured in Scarborough stabbing

A man was injured following an overnight stabbing in Scarborough. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue area at around 2 a.m. for initial reports...

51m ago

Top Stories

Police to update Toronto homicide case after man fatally shot at apartment complex
Police to update Toronto homicide case after man fatally shot at apartment complex

Toronto Police Service (TPS) homicide investigators are expected to provide an update after a man was fatally shot at a low-rise apartment building in North York last week. Officers were called to a...

1h ago

Allegations of murder, extortion, coercion by India spark diplomatic retaliations
Allegations of murder, extortion, coercion by India spark diplomatic retaliations

Accusations of widespread murder, extortion and coercion across Canada linked to agents of the government of India sparked an escalation of already strained diplomatic tensions Monday, as each country...

7h ago

Here's why the RCMP believe Indian officials are linked to violence in Canada
Here's why the RCMP believe Indian officials are linked to violence in Canada

The RCMP held a press conference in Ottawa Monday, prompted by what they called an "extraordinary situation" that compelled them to speak about the findings of multiple ongoing investigations into criminal...

7h ago

Man in 60s injured in Scarborough stabbing
Man in 60s injured in Scarborough stabbing

A man was injured following an overnight stabbing in Scarborough. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue area at around 2 a.m. for initial reports...

51m ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
Sunshine and warmer temperatures on the way
Sunshine and warmer temperatures on the way

Sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected later this week. Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

11h ago

3:18
Canada expels top Indian diplomats, links them to murder of Sikh leader
Canada expels top Indian diplomats, links them to murder of Sikh leader

Canada has expelled India's envoy from the country after linking diplomats to the assassination of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Karling Donoghue details the response from Canadian and Indian officials.

3h ago

2:43
Leafs injury update
Leafs injury update

Lindsay Dunn with a Toronto Maple Leafs injury update and the special meal they served in Toronto on Thanksgiving.

12h ago

2:23
Security concerns prompt changes at Toronto apartment buildings
Security concerns prompt changes at Toronto apartment buildings

Management company of a few Toronto apartment buildings make security upgrades after residents raised concerns. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

2:35
Rain, cool temperatures to end Thanksgiving long weekend
Rain, cool temperatures to end Thanksgiving long weekend

Mostly cloudy with some sunny breaks wrapped around light rain in the morning and in the evening. Temperatures will struggle to hit the double digits.

More Videos