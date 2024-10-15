Two Toronto Blue Jays’ named Gold Glove finalists

Blue Jays
Toronto Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho and Ernie Clement take to the field before American League MLB baseball action against the Texas Rangers in Toronto on Saturday, July 27, 2024. (Chris Young/CP).

By Sportsnet

Posted October 15, 2024 12:25 pm.

A pair of Toronto Blue Jays are getting some recognition for their defensive contributions last season.

Third baseman Ernie Clement and centre fielder Daulton Varsho were both named Gold Glove finalists for their positions on Tuesday. This is the first time either has received the nod.

In just a short time with the team, Clement has proven himself worthy of a roster spot. In addition to becoming one of the most consistent bats for the Blue Jays, he’s played a dependable defensive game as well. With 661 innings at the hot corner under his belt, the 28-year-old had a fielding average of .954 with 60 putouts.

Clement signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays in the spring of 2023 and spent the majority of that year with triple-A Buffalo before getting his first extended look at major-league playing time in 2024.

Varsho, 28, had an eye-popping year in the outfield, recording highlight-reel catches seemingly every week. In 672 innings at centre in 2024, Varsho fielded .995 with 204 putouts.

The Blue Jays acquired Varsho during the 2022 off-season in the trade, sending top-catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and left-fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Jose Ramirez and Alex Bregman (third base) and Jarren Duran and Jake Meyers (centre field) are other finalists.

Winners will be announced on Nov. 3.

Top Stories

