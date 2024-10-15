Toronto Police Service (TPS) homicide investigators are expected to provide an update after a man was fatally shot at a low-rise apartment building in North York last week.

Officers were called to a low-rise apartment building at 85 Clearview Heights in the Trethewey Drive and Black Creek Drive area just after 8 p.m. on Oct. 7 for reports of shots fired.

A victim in his 20s was located at the scene with gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has yet to be identified, and no arrests have been made to date.

Detective Sergeant Tiffany Castell of the Homicide and Missing Persons Unit will lead a press conference at 11 a.m. on Tuesday alongside Acting Superintendent Keri Fernandes of 12 Division.

Residents told 680News Radio they heard two or three gunshots and then saw the victim run out of the building and collapse on the ground in the rear parking lot. Good Samaritans performed CPR on the victim before paramedics arrived at the scene.

It was the 72nd homicide in the city of 2024.