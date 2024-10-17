Crane falls onto building under construction in Leaside

A crane has fallen on a building that was under construction in Leaside.

Toronto Fire was called to 100 Vanderhoof Avenue in the Eglinton Avenue East and Laird Drive area just after 3 p.m.

Fire officials say the crane was on the seventh storey and collapsed onto the fourth storey of the building.

All employees have been accounted for and no injuries have been reported.

There is no indication that the structural integrity of the building has been compromised, according to Toronto Fire.