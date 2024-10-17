Crane falls onto building under construction in Leaside

A crane has collapsed onto a building under construction in Leaside.
A crane has collapsed onto a building under construction in Leaside. CITYNEWS/Nick Westoll

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 17, 2024 3:47 pm.

A crane has fallen on a building that was under construction in Leaside.

Toronto Fire was called to 100 Vanderhoof Avenue in the Eglinton Avenue East and Laird Drive area just after 3 p.m.

Fire officials say the crane was on the seventh storey and collapsed onto the fourth storey of the building.

All employees have been accounted for and no injuries have been reported.

There is no indication that the structural integrity of the building has been compromised, according to Toronto Fire.

Top Stories

Former Olympic snowboarder among 2 Canadians facing charges in Ontario homicides, transnational drug trafficking
Former Olympic snowboarder among 2 Canadians facing charges in Ontario homicides, transnational drug trafficking

The FBI has charged two Canadians including a former Olympic snowboarder in connection with an alleged drug trafficking operation that shipped hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia through Mexico,...

35m ago

Around 140 school bus routes in Toronto cancelled Thursday due to 'driver qualification' issue
Around 140 school bus routes in Toronto cancelled Thursday due to 'driver qualification' issue

Around 140 school bus routes were cancelled in Toronto due a "driver qualification" issue that prohibited them from working on Thursday. The cancellations affected students with the Toronto District...

3h ago

Motorcyclist charged after filming himself speeding, fleeing from police in GTA
Motorcyclist charged after filming himself speeding, fleeing from police in GTA

A 40-year-old motorcyclist is facing numerous offences, including stunt driving, after allegedly recording videos of himself going as fast as 250 km/h and fleeing from police. York Regional Police (YRP)...

4h ago

PM Trudeau to shuffle cabinet as four ministers say they won't seek re-election
PM Trudeau to shuffle cabinet as four ministers say they won't seek re-election

With a simmering mutiny plot in the backbenches and four more cabinet ministers deciding not to seek re-election, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's attempt to right the Liberal ship and stay on as captain...

11m ago

