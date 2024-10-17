Hyundai recalls hydrogen fuel cell vehicles due to fire risk and tells owners to park them outdoors

FILE - The Hyundai company logo is displayed Sept. 12, 2021, in Littleton, Colo
By The Associated Press

Posted October 17, 2024 10:21 am.

Last Updated October 17, 2024 10:39 am.

Hyundai is telling the owners of nearly 1,600 Nexo hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to park them outdoors and away from structures due to the risk of fuel leaks and possible fires.

The Korean automaker is recalling the hydrogen-powered SUVs from the 2019 through 2024 model years.

Hyundai says in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a pressure relief device can break and cause a hydrogen leak. That could cause a fire even while the SUVs are parked.

The company says the SUVs can still be driven but should be parked outside until repairs are made.

Hyundai says it has no reports of fires or injuries in the U.S. or Canada. Messages were left Thursday asking if there have been fires in other countries.

Owners will be notified by letter starting Dec. 10. Dealers will replace the pressure release devices.

The automaker said in a statement that it’s doing the recall “to ensure the safety of its customers.”

