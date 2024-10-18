‘Error in judgment’: Province probes school board’s $45k Italy trip for $100k of art

Exterior view of the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board in Brantford
Exterior view of the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board in Brantford, Ont. GOOGLE MAPS

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 18, 2024 11:05 am.

Last Updated October 18, 2024 11:18 am.

Ontario’s education minister has asked officials to conduct a governance review of a Brantford-area Catholic school board after trustees spent $45,000 on a trip to Italy to buy $100,000 worth of art.

Trustees of the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board promised to pay back the trip expenses, not long after they were reported by the Brantford Expositor, but Education Minister Jill Dunlop said more answers are necessary.

“While I acknowledge that the (board) is taking steps to fix their error in judgment, I remain concerned that accountability was only taken after my ministry and the public expressed clear concerns for the misuse of taxpayer dollars,” Dunlop wrote in a statement.

“With that in mind, I have asked my officials to start the process to conduct a governance review of the board.”

The Brantford Expositor reported that the art purchased in Italy included life-sized, hand-painted wooden statues of St. Padre Pio and the Virgin Mary, a large crucifix, sculptures depicting the 14 stations of the cross and a bust of Pope Francis.

Most of the art is destined for St. Padre Pio Catholic Secondary School, currently under construction, which the board wants to make a “flagship” school, the newspaper reported.

Board chair Rick Petrella initially told the Expositor that he and three other trustees travelled to Italy over the summer to meet artisans and commission the religious artwork.

“We looked at buying it off the shelf, but nothing stood out,” he told the newspaper.

But Petrella and the board of trustees now say in a subsequent statement that they regret the trip, and have promised to repay the expenses, as well as look at donations or other funding to offset the cost of the artwork to the board.

“We recognize that the optics and actions of this trip were not favorable, and although it was undertaken in good faith to promote our Catholic identity and to do something special for our two new schools, we acknowledge that it was not the best course of action,” they wrote.

The province is also conducting an audit of the Thames Valley District School Board in southwestern Ontario due to a staff retreat in Toronto that cost nearly $40,000, including a stay at the Rogers Centre hotel.

The ministry is also doing an expedited investigation of the Toronto District School Board after Premier Doug Ford raised concerns about a recent field trip, which saw students from 15 schools attend a protest on mercury contamination affecting a First Nation community in the north. 

Videos of the protest on social media show some march participants chanting pro-Palestinian slogans, which prompted Ford to complain that teachers were trying to indoctrinate children. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3-alarm fire destroys home, damages others in the Beaches
3-alarm fire destroys home, damages others in the Beaches

A residential three-alarm fire that spread to surrounding homes and caused extensive damage in the Beaches is under investigation. Toronto Fire Services were initially called to 69 Kippendavie Avenue...

1h ago

Garden District company offers curated social hangouts to beat student isolation
Garden District company offers curated social hangouts to beat student isolation

School is back in full swing and students are juggling classes, life and work. But all work and no play can leave you feeling empty. That's why one company in the Garden District is trying to combat loneliness...

53m ago

Hamilton man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting young women
Hamilton man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting young women

A man from Hamilton is facing several charges, including the possession of child pornography, after allegedly sexually assaulting multiple young females. Hamilton Police said that on Oct. 3, the accused...

43m ago

Highway 401 crash at Winston Churchill involved stolen vehicle; one arrested
Highway 401 crash at Winston Churchill involved stolen vehicle; one arrested

One person is in custody after a two-vehicle crash on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at Winston Churchill Friday morning. Multiple lanes of the highway were blocked for cleanup as of 8 a.m., with...

44m ago

Top Stories

3-alarm fire destroys home, damages others in the Beaches
3-alarm fire destroys home, damages others in the Beaches

A residential three-alarm fire that spread to surrounding homes and caused extensive damage in the Beaches is under investigation. Toronto Fire Services were initially called to 69 Kippendavie Avenue...

1h ago

Garden District company offers curated social hangouts to beat student isolation
Garden District company offers curated social hangouts to beat student isolation

School is back in full swing and students are juggling classes, life and work. But all work and no play can leave you feeling empty. That's why one company in the Garden District is trying to combat loneliness...

53m ago

Hamilton man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting young women
Hamilton man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting young women

A man from Hamilton is facing several charges, including the possession of child pornography, after allegedly sexually assaulting multiple young females. Hamilton Police said that on Oct. 3, the accused...

43m ago

Highway 401 crash at Winston Churchill involved stolen vehicle; one arrested
Highway 401 crash at Winston Churchill involved stolen vehicle; one arrested

One person is in custody after a two-vehicle crash on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at Winston Churchill Friday morning. Multiple lanes of the highway were blocked for cleanup as of 8 a.m., with...

44m ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
Beloved Annex bookstore closing due to rent hike
Beloved Annex bookstore closing due to rent hike

After almost 20 years in business, the owners of a beloved Annex staple say they will be forced to close their doors due to a massive rent increase they cannot afford. Dilshad Burman with the calls for better protection for commercial renters.

14h ago

2:33
Canadian snowboard Olympian makes FBI wanted list
Canadian snowboard Olympian makes FBI wanted list

Ryan Wedding was once known for his moves in the 2002 Winter Olympics but now stands accused of running a vast and violent drug moving network. David Zura explains.

11h ago

2:10
Mayor urges province to stay out of municipal decisions
Mayor urges province to stay out of municipal decisions

Toronto officials say Premier Ford’s pledge to remove existing bike lanes will cost money and increase congestion. Alan Carter reports.

16h ago

2:41
Ford furthers bike lane plans to "remove and replace" existing ones
Ford furthers bike lane plans to "remove and replace" existing ones

Bike lanes that already exist on primary roads are in danger of being ripped up, based on comments made by Premier Doug Ford at an Empire Club event Thursday. Mark McAllister reports.

15h ago

3:16
Rogers invests $8M into Rogers Centre ahead of Taylor swift concerts
Rogers invests $8M into Rogers Centre ahead of Taylor swift concerts

Swifties continue to make history at concerts when it comes to their use of video and photos. The Rogers Centre has made upgrades ahead of the shows to make sure it's the best show in their wildest dreams.
More Videos