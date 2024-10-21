Elderly man robbed of $2,500 worth of jewellery in Burlington parking lot

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 21, 2024 4:27 pm.

Halton police are investigating after an elderly man was robbed of $2,500 worth of jewellery in Burlington on Friday.

Officers say the man parked his car at the Halton Naval Veterans Association on Industrial Street at approximately 1:00 p.m. when he was approached by two individuals who pulled up in a vehicle.

The person sitting in the passenger seat expressed interest in a gold ring the elderly man was wearing and allegedly pulled it off his finger. 

“During a brief struggle, the suspect also pulled a gold chain off of the male’s neck,” police said in a statement. “In some sort of unwanted exchange, the suspects then handed the male two fake gold pieces of jewellery and fled the scene.”

The combined value of the stolen ring and necklace is estimated to be worth approximately $2,500. Police say the elderly man did not sustain any injuries during the robbery.

Investigators are working to identify the suspects and their vehicle. However, they are concerned there may be additional victims.

Police say the suspects may be attempting to trade worthless fake jewellery to unsuspecting victims for more valuable items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hamilton man shot after letting 6-year-old play with gun: police
Hamilton man shot after letting 6-year-old play with gun: police

Hamilton Police say a man who was accidentally shot by a child after allegedly allowing the six-year-old to play with his gun is among many facing firearm-related charges in separate incidents. In a...

38m ago

'Hot in Toronto' organizers sue multiple artists for breach of contract
'Hot in Toronto' organizers sue multiple artists for breach of contract

In a follow-up to a story first reported by Speakers Corner, we’re learning new details about a highly promoted hip hop music festival that was cancelled abruptly this past summer. Organizers are taking...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Ontario tables legislation that includes ban on some bike lanes across the province
Ontario tables legislation that includes ban on some bike lanes across the province

Ontario has tabled its first bill as a new legislative sitting gets underway Monday, which would give the province the power to stop cities from constructing some new bike lanes. Transportation Minister...

3h ago

Supply shortage for Ontario home care, palliative patients 'unacceptable': minister
Supply shortage for Ontario home care, palliative patients 'unacceptable': minister

Ontario is wrestling with delays and shortages of supplies needed for home and palliative care, with dying people unable to get sedatives and patients going to hospital because their supplies have run...

2h ago

Top Stories

Hamilton man shot after letting 6-year-old play with gun: police
Hamilton man shot after letting 6-year-old play with gun: police

Hamilton Police say a man who was accidentally shot by a child after allegedly allowing the six-year-old to play with his gun is among many facing firearm-related charges in separate incidents. In a...

38m ago

'Hot in Toronto' organizers sue multiple artists for breach of contract
'Hot in Toronto' organizers sue multiple artists for breach of contract

In a follow-up to a story first reported by Speakers Corner, we’re learning new details about a highly promoted hip hop music festival that was cancelled abruptly this past summer. Organizers are taking...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Ontario tables legislation that includes ban on some bike lanes across the province
Ontario tables legislation that includes ban on some bike lanes across the province

Ontario has tabled its first bill as a new legislative sitting gets underway Monday, which would give the province the power to stop cities from constructing some new bike lanes. Transportation Minister...

3h ago

Supply shortage for Ontario home care, palliative patients 'unacceptable': minister
Supply shortage for Ontario home care, palliative patients 'unacceptable': minister

Ontario is wrestling with delays and shortages of supplies needed for home and palliative care, with dying people unable to get sedatives and patients going to hospital because their supplies have run...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
New details emerge regarding 'Hot in Toronto' Music Festival
New details emerge regarding 'Hot in Toronto' Music Festival

In a follow-up to a story first reported by Speakers Corner, we’re learning new details about a highly promoted hip hop music festival that was cancelled abruptly this past summer.

4h ago

2:21
E-bikes catch fire in 3-alarm blaze
E-bikes catch fire in 3-alarm blaze

Fire officials are trying to determine how more than a dozen electric bicycles went up in flames in the underground parking lot of a midtown residential building. Shauna Hunt on the 3-alarm blaze that sent one person to hospital.

5h ago

1:54
Markham man killed in 'targeted' shooting
Markham man killed in 'targeted' shooting

Residents of a Markham neighbourhood are in shock after a man in his 40's was shot and killed Saturday night in an attack police are now calling "targeted." Rhianne Campbell has the latest update from officials.

18h ago

2:27
Marathon runner's hopes dashed by Toronto traffic congestion
Marathon runner's hopes dashed by Toronto traffic congestion

He was registered to run in the Toronto Waterfront Marathon. But now, a Kitchener resident is left frustrated with downtown road closures that prevented him from making the starting line in time. Catalina Gilles reports.

22h ago

2:22
The HMCS Harry DeWolf welcomes visitors in Hamilton
The HMCS Harry DeWolf welcomes visitors in Hamilton

It's one of the newest additions to the Royal Canadian Navy and this weekend, visitors are invited to board the impressive vessel docked in Hamilton Harbour. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
More Videos