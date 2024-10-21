Halton police are investigating after an elderly man was robbed of $2,500 worth of jewellery in Burlington on Friday.

Officers say the man parked his car at the Halton Naval Veterans Association on Industrial Street at approximately 1:00 p.m. when he was approached by two individuals who pulled up in a vehicle.

The person sitting in the passenger seat expressed interest in a gold ring the elderly man was wearing and allegedly pulled it off his finger.

“During a brief struggle, the suspect also pulled a gold chain off of the male’s neck,” police said in a statement. “In some sort of unwanted exchange, the suspects then handed the male two fake gold pieces of jewellery and fled the scene.”

The combined value of the stolen ring and necklace is estimated to be worth approximately $2,500. Police say the elderly man did not sustain any injuries during the robbery.

Investigators are working to identify the suspects and their vehicle. However, they are concerned there may be additional victims.

Police say the suspects may be attempting to trade worthless fake jewellery to unsuspecting victims for more valuable items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.