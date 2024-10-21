Toronto police have arrested a man and woman for allegedly committing mischief in Midtown over the weekend.

Officers were patrolling the area on Saturday afternoon when they came across two individuals who were observed spray-painting government and private property near Yonge Street and Roehampton Avenue.

The man and woman attempted to flee the area, but were apprehended and placed under arrest.

Police have charged 25-year-old Assia Rami and 23-year-old Philip-Nicolas Varga, both of Toronto, with mischief under $5,000.

They are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Dec. 2, 2024.

According to investigators, both individuals were spray-painting messages that were “geopolitical in nature,” related to the conflict in the Middle East. However, the incident is not considered to be hate-motivated.

Police say a bank was among the buildings and property that were defaced.

No other details have been released.