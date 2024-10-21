Oshawa man arrested for two separate incidents involving a knife

Durham police
A Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) cruiser in this undated image. Photo: DRPS file.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 21, 2024 3:04 pm.

The Durham Regional Police Service has arrested a 30-year-old man from Oshawa in connection with two incidents, including a stabbing.

Officers were called to the area of Oxford Street and Wentworth Street West at approximately 1 a.m. on Friday for reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, police located a victim with a stab wound. They were transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. 

The suspect was nowhere to be found. However, approximately 12 hours later, police received another call about a man with a knife in the same area as the stabbing.

Officers say they began searching for the suspect, who could be heard yelling in the area. He was located and taken into custody.

Police have charged 30-year-old Jaleel Allen of Oshawa with numerous offences, including uttering threats, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

He was held for a bail hearing. No other information has been released at this time.

