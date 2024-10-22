1 seriously injured in 5-vehicle crash on Toronto-bound QEW in Burlington

The scene of a five-vehicle crash on the Toronto-bound QEW in Burlington. OPP

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 22, 2024 6:22 pm.

One person has serious injuries after a five-vehicle collision on the Toronto-bound QEW approaching Third Line in Burlington.

Among the vehicles involved was a transport truck that toppled, blocking several lanes. Its contents need to emptied before it can be up-righted.

Ontario Provincial Police say only the HOV lane is currently open.

More to come

