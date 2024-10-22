1 seriously injured in 5-vehicle crash on Toronto-bound QEW in Burlington

One person has serious injuries after a five-vehicle collision on the Toronto-bound QEW approaching Third Line in Burlington.

Among the vehicles involved was a transport truck that toppled, blocking several lanes. Its contents need to emptied before it can be up-righted.

Update #1:

5 vehicle collision. 1 driver to local hospital to be assessed for serious injuries. ^rt pic.twitter.com/39fTtaK2YX — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) October 22, 2024

Ontario Provincial Police say only the HOV lane is currently open.

