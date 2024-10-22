4 suspects arrested after Toronto police officers involved in collision with stolen vehicle

A Toronto Police Service cruiser
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 22, 2024 3:31 pm.

Last Updated October 22, 2024 4:28 pm.

Four suspects have been arrested after Toronto police officers were involved in a collision with a stolen vehicle.

Officers were called to Brookbanks and Fenside Drives, near York Mills Road and Victoria Park Avenue, just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

It’s unknown what happened leading up to the crash at this point. The suspect vehicle then fled the area. The vehicle was later located by police.

The suspects fled on foot, but have since been taken into custody.

No injuries were reported in the collision.

More to come

