Police seek ‘vehicle of interest’ in fatal Markham shooting

York Regional Police investigators have identified a vehicle of interest in connection with a fatal targeted shooting in Markham over the weekend.

Officers were called to a home on Hepburn Street, near 14th Avenue and McCowan Road, just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Upon arrival, police located a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the driveway of the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim Sunday as 44-year-old Partheepan Panchalingam of Markham.

Investigators say they are searching for at least one suspect, last seen wearing dark clothing, as well as a white SUV that was also in the area at the time of the shooting.

On Wednesday, police identified the vehicle of interest as a white 2002 to 2009 GMC Envoy sport utility vehicle.

No further details on a suspect description have been released.

Police say Panchalingam was known to them, but they would not elaborate further or confirm if he had any connection to the tow truck industry.