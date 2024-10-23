A woman from Mississauga is wanted Canada-wide on a second-degree murder charge after a 16-year-old male teenager from Montreal was fatally stabbed in Richmond Hill two months ago.

On Aug. 8, at approximately 6 a.m., York Regional Police (YRP) said officers were called to a local hospital after a victim arrived suffering from a stab wound.

It’s alleged the male victim was accompanied by two other men, one of which left shortly after they dropped the victim off.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. He was identified as a 16-year-old male youth from Montreal.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for 27-year-old Katherine Bergeron-Pinzaronne of Mississauga. She’s wanted for second-degree murder.

Lensly Francois, 31, of Saint-Hubert, Que., (left) and William Gallant, 26, of Quebec City, Que. Photo: YRP.

Authorities have determined that two male suspects linked to this murder were allegedly involved in a significant auto theft ring. Lensly Francois, 31, of Saint-Hubert, Que., and William Gallant, 26, of Quebec City, Que., are both wanted on multiple counts, including theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and breach of probation.

YRP officers are also looking to identify a man connected to this incident. They are appealing to the public to help locate a suspect vehicle, a white 2013 Mercedes C300 with black tinted windows and Quebec licence plate X25SWG. Photos have been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Photo: YRP.

Photo: YRP.