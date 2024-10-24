TTC tickets, tokens and day passes will no longer be accepted as payment in 2025

Photo of TTC tokens. HANDOUT

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 24, 2024 4:04 pm.

After December 31, 2024, TTC tickets, tokens, and day passes will have nostalgic value only.

The TTC announced on Thursday that those once-ubiquitous methods of payments will no longer be accepted in 2025.

The phase-out has been several years in the making. In 2019 the TTC stopped selling them in subway stations, but they were still accepted.

Now that new payment technologies have become commonplace, they’ll soon be gone for good.

The TTC says the time is ripe for the official change, with just one per cent of customers using the legacy fares to pay for their rides.

“PRESTO, debit, and credit card payment options have made it easier for people to choose the TTC to get to work, school, or anywhere else. As a transit rider, I’m pleased to have these options for paying my fare quickly and conveniently,” Toronto Mayor Oliva Chow said in a release.

“If you still have TTC tickets, tokens, or day passes, I urge you to use them before the end of this year.”

Once the New Year rings in, the TTC say it won’t accept refunds, exchanges, or credits for the antiquated payments.

TTC tokens were first introduced in 1954.

“We want to ensure that every customer is informed about these changes, and we encourage you to spread the word to friends and family who may still be using these fares,” said TTC CEO Greg Percy.

“If you still have TTC tickets, tokens, or day passes, I encourage you to use them by December 31, 2024. Or, if you’re a collector, hold onto them as nostalgic keepsakes to remember a bygone era of transit fare payment in Toronto.”

Top Stories

Man critically injured in shooting in North York underground parking garage
Man critically injured in shooting in North York underground parking garage

Toronto police say a 30-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in an underground parking garage in a commercial area of North York. Acting Duty Insp. Jeff Bassingthwaite...

1h ago

4 dead, woman seriously injured in fiery electric vehicle crash in Toronto
4 dead, woman seriously injured in fiery electric vehicle crash in Toronto

Four people are dead, and one woman suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Toronto that saw an electric vehicle (EV) strike a guardrail and burst into flames upon impact. Toronto...

2m ago

Which 'nasty and terrible' bike lanes are on Ford's hit list for removal in Toronto?
Which 'nasty and terrible' bike lanes are on Ford's hit list for removal in Toronto?

Premier Doug Ford wouldn’t confirm a media report on Wednesday that the Bloor Street bike lane was among one of several he’s eyeing for removal in Toronto, but if it is on the chopping block, the Bloor-Annex...

6h ago

Trudeau says he will remain prime minister despite caucus revolt
Trudeau says he will remain prime minister despite caucus revolt

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has no intention of stepping down as the leader of the Liberal party by next week. A letter signed by two dozen Liberal MPs asking Trudeau to step down was presented...

1h ago

