TTC tickets, tokens and day passes will no longer be accepted as payment in 2025

After December 31, 2024, TTC tickets, tokens, and day passes will have nostalgic value only.

The TTC announced on Thursday that those once-ubiquitous methods of payments will no longer be accepted in 2025.

The phase-out has been several years in the making. In 2019 the TTC stopped selling them in subway stations, but they were still accepted.

Now that new payment technologies have become commonplace, they’ll soon be gone for good.

The TTC says the time is ripe for the official change, with just one per cent of customers using the legacy fares to pay for their rides.

“PRESTO, debit, and credit card payment options have made it easier for people to choose the TTC to get to work, school, or anywhere else. As a transit rider, I’m pleased to have these options for paying my fare quickly and conveniently,” Toronto Mayor Oliva Chow said in a release.

“If you still have TTC tickets, tokens, or day passes, I urge you to use them before the end of this year.”

Once the New Year rings in, the TTC say it won’t accept refunds, exchanges, or credits for the antiquated payments.

TTC tokens were first introduced in 1954.

“We want to ensure that every customer is informed about these changes, and we encourage you to spread the word to friends and family who may still be using these fares,” said TTC CEO Greg Percy.

“If you still have TTC tickets, tokens, or day passes, I encourage you to use them by December 31, 2024. Or, if you’re a collector, hold onto them as nostalgic keepsakes to remember a bygone era of transit fare payment in Toronto.”