‘Acting like a bunch of yahoos’: Ford fumes at school board spending scandals

Premier Doug Ford
Premier Doug Ford is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick.

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 25, 2024 12:32 pm.

Last Updated October 25, 2024 12:41 pm.

Premier Doug Ford fumed at recent school board spending scandals that have made headlines in Ontario, accusing some boards of simultaneously crying poor while “they’re out partying and acting like a bunch of yahoos.”

When asked about school board misspending at an unrelated event Friday morning, Ford cited two recent scandals — one involving a costly trip to Italy and another involving a staff retreat in Toronto that included a pricey stay at the Rogers Centre hotel.

In the first instance, Trustees of the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board spent $45,000 on a trip to Italy to buy $100,000 worth of art for one of its schools which is currently under construction.

“They decide to go on a fancy trip to Italy, they spend $45,000 of taxpayers money, but guess why they’re going to Italy? To buy $100,000 of artwork for their school,” Ford said Friday.

“The cheese slipped off the cracker with these guys,” he quipped. “I just don’t get it.”

Education Minister Jill Dunlop has ordered an audit in that case, and trustees have promised to pay back the trip expenses.

Dunlop is also auditing the Thames Valley District School Board after its staff retreat in Toronto, which came at estimated cost of around $40,000.

“They [school boards] are the first to scream ‘they need more money’ and so on and so forth, and we’re pouring money into school boards, and they’re out partying and acting like a bunch of yahoos,” Ford said.

“It’s unacceptable. You’re elected; you have to respect the taxpayers’ money.”

While Ford fumes about misspending, it would be remiss to mention that his government is being audited over its decision to fast-track the expansion of alcohol sales to convenience stores and gas stations.

The Financial Accountability Office of Ontario (FAO), the province’s independent financial watchdog, is conducting a value-for-money audit of the expedited expansion to assess the potential financial costs.

The Ontario Liberals contend the accelerated expansion of alcohol could cost upwards of $1 billion.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie said she hopes the FAO will determine “how much this scheme will cost Ontario taxpayers.”

Finance minister Peter Bethlenfalvy told 680News Radio that “there’s always going to be costs,” but added that “every nickel, we’re going to make sure it’s accounted for.

With files from The Canadian Press, Richard Southern and John Marchesan

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'How could this happen?': Mother pleads for information, closure in son's fatal 2019 hit and run
'How could this happen?': Mother pleads for information, closure in son's fatal 2019 hit and run

Investigators are appealing to members of the public for information on the fifth anniversary of what authorities believe was an intentional hit-and-run from 2019 that took the life of a 16-year-old male...

46m ago

Ontario to bar international students from medical schools starting in 2026
Ontario to bar international students from medical schools starting in 2026

The Ontario government says it will allocate the vast majority of medical school seats to residents in the province with the remaining reserved for other Canadians, barring international students. The...

12m ago

Baby girl dead, woman in critical condition following 2-alarm house fire in Toronto
Baby girl dead, woman in critical condition following 2-alarm house fire in Toronto

A five-month-old baby girl is dead, and a woman is in critical condition following a two-alarm house fire in Toronto overnight. Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop said crews were called to the residence at...

4h ago

Toronto's Phoenix Concert Theatre to remain open at current location until 2026
Toronto's Phoenix Concert Theatre to remain open at current location until 2026

The doors to Toronto's legendary Phoenix Concert Theatre will stay open at its current location for at least two more years. The music venue has reached a deal to ensure it keeps operating at 410 Sherbourne...

4m ago

Top Stories

'How could this happen?': Mother pleads for information, closure in son's fatal 2019 hit and run
'How could this happen?': Mother pleads for information, closure in son's fatal 2019 hit and run

Investigators are appealing to members of the public for information on the fifth anniversary of what authorities believe was an intentional hit-and-run from 2019 that took the life of a 16-year-old male...

46m ago

Ontario to bar international students from medical schools starting in 2026
Ontario to bar international students from medical schools starting in 2026

The Ontario government says it will allocate the vast majority of medical school seats to residents in the province with the remaining reserved for other Canadians, barring international students. The...

12m ago

Baby girl dead, woman in critical condition following 2-alarm house fire in Toronto
Baby girl dead, woman in critical condition following 2-alarm house fire in Toronto

A five-month-old baby girl is dead, and a woman is in critical condition following a two-alarm house fire in Toronto overnight. Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop said crews were called to the residence at...

4h ago

Toronto's Phoenix Concert Theatre to remain open at current location until 2026
Toronto's Phoenix Concert Theatre to remain open at current location until 2026

The doors to Toronto's legendary Phoenix Concert Theatre will stay open at its current location for at least two more years. The music venue has reached a deal to ensure it keeps operating at 410 Sherbourne...

4m ago

Most Watched Today

4:48
Five-month-old dead, woman critically injured in Toronto house fire
Five-month-old dead, woman critically injured in Toronto house fire

A five-month-old girl died, and a 19-year-old woman is in hospital with critical injuries following a two-alarm house fire in Toronto on Friday morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

2h ago

3:00
Annex businesses tell Ford to back off Bloor bike lanes
Annex businesses tell Ford to back off Bloor bike lanes

Stores in the Annex say the Bloor bike lanes have been a big boost to business. As Michelle Mackey reports, the neighborhood's BIA wants the province to back off its new bill that could see the lanes removed.

17h ago

2:05
Man in life-threatening condition after daytime shooting in parking garage
Man in life-threatening condition after daytime shooting in parking garage

A 30-year-old male is in life-threatening condition after a daytime shooting occurred in a parking garage in North York Thursday afternoon. Catalina Gillies has the details.

18h ago

3:27
Four dead, one rescued following fiery EV crash in Toronto
Four dead, one rescued following fiery EV crash in Toronto

Four people are dead, and a woman suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in downtown Toronto. Shauna Hunt spoke with a man who helped pull a survivor from the burning car.

18h ago

3:51
Four dead, woman rescued following fiery EV crash in Toronto
Four dead, woman rescued following fiery EV crash in Toronto

Four people are dead, and a woman suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in downtown Toronto. The electric vehicle burst into flames as a result of the impact, and the woman was pulled from the burning car by bystanders.
More Videos