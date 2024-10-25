Premier Doug Ford fumed at recent school board spending scandals that have made headlines in Ontario, accusing some boards of simultaneously crying poor while “they’re out partying and acting like a bunch of yahoos.”

When asked about school board misspending at an unrelated event Friday morning, Ford cited two recent scandals — one involving a costly trip to Italy and another involving a staff retreat in Toronto that included a pricey stay at the Rogers Centre hotel.

In the first instance, Trustees of the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board spent $45,000 on a trip to Italy to buy $100,000 worth of art for one of its schools which is currently under construction.

“They decide to go on a fancy trip to Italy, they spend $45,000 of taxpayers money, but guess why they’re going to Italy? To buy $100,000 of artwork for their school,” Ford said Friday.

“The cheese slipped off the cracker with these guys,” he quipped. “I just don’t get it.”

Education Minister Jill Dunlop has ordered an audit in that case, and trustees have promised to pay back the trip expenses.

Dunlop is also auditing the Thames Valley District School Board after its staff retreat in Toronto, which came at estimated cost of around $40,000.

“They [school boards] are the first to scream ‘they need more money’ and so on and so forth, and we’re pouring money into school boards, and they’re out partying and acting like a bunch of yahoos,” Ford said.

“It’s unacceptable. You’re elected; you have to respect the taxpayers’ money.”

While Ford fumes about misspending, it would be remiss to mention that his government is being audited over its decision to fast-track the expansion of alcohol sales to convenience stores and gas stations.

The Financial Accountability Office of Ontario (FAO), the province’s independent financial watchdog, is conducting a value-for-money audit of the expedited expansion to assess the potential financial costs.

The Ontario Liberals contend the accelerated expansion of alcohol could cost upwards of $1 billion.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie said she hopes the FAO will determine “how much this scheme will cost Ontario taxpayers.”

Finance minister Peter Bethlenfalvy told 680News Radio that “there’s always going to be costs,” but added that “every nickel, we’re going to make sure it’s accounted for.“

With files from The Canadian Press, Richard Southern and John Marchesan