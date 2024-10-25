CRTC sets interim rates for wholesale fibre internet access

A person navigates to the on-line social-media pages of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) on a cell phone in Ottawa on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 25, 2024 4:35 pm.

Last Updated October 25, 2024 4:58 pm.

GATINEAU, Que. — The national telecommunications regulator says it has set the payment rates at which smaller internet providers will be able to use rivals’ fibre networks to offer their services to customers across Canada.

The CRTC says the interim rates are based on an analysis of detailed costing information filed by the large telephone companies that own fibre internet networks, such as Bell Canada, Telus Corp. and SaskTel, and are meant to reflect the costs those companies incurred to build them.

The move comes after the CRTC announced in August it would require those companies to give competitors access to their networks for a fee — a decision that applies to networks countrywide as of next February. The regulator said at the time it would decide on interim rates this year.

A previous CRTC ruling late last year temporarily required Bell and Telus to provide competitors with access to their fibre-to-the-home networks only in Ontario and Quebec.

In the summer, the commission said its latest decision, meant to boost competition and give consumers more internet choice, applies only to existing fibre networks, in recognition “that building out fibre is expensive.”

Any new fibre infrastructure built by the large telecoms won’t be made available to competitors for five years.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario to bar international students from medical schools starting in 2026
Ontario to bar international students from medical schools starting in 2026

The Ontario government says it will allocate the vast majority of medical school seats to residents in the province with the remaining reserved for other Canadians, barring international students. The...

51m ago

'We feel hoodwinked': Ontario grocers wary of new recycling rules with alcohol sales
'We feel hoodwinked': Ontario grocers wary of new recycling rules with alcohol sales

Ontario grocery stores — particularly smaller, independent shops — say new bottle return requirements that were sprung on them a week before they're set to take effect may make it impossible to participate...

4h ago

'Acting like a bunch of yahoos': Ford fumes at school board spending scandals
'Acting like a bunch of yahoos': Ford fumes at school board spending scandals

Premier Doug Ford fumed at recent school board spending scandals that have made headlines in Ontario, accusing some boards of simultaneously crying poor while "they're out partying and acting like a bunch...

6h ago

Man wanted in connection to fatal shooting in Toronto
Man wanted in connection to fatal shooting in Toronto

A warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Toronto Toronto police say the man was found in an alleyway with gunshot wounds just before 6:30 a.m. near an after-hours...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ontario to bar international students from medical schools starting in 2026
Ontario to bar international students from medical schools starting in 2026

The Ontario government says it will allocate the vast majority of medical school seats to residents in the province with the remaining reserved for other Canadians, barring international students. The...

51m ago

'We feel hoodwinked': Ontario grocers wary of new recycling rules with alcohol sales
'We feel hoodwinked': Ontario grocers wary of new recycling rules with alcohol sales

Ontario grocery stores — particularly smaller, independent shops — say new bottle return requirements that were sprung on them a week before they're set to take effect may make it impossible to participate...

4h ago

'Acting like a bunch of yahoos': Ford fumes at school board spending scandals
'Acting like a bunch of yahoos': Ford fumes at school board spending scandals

Premier Doug Ford fumed at recent school board spending scandals that have made headlines in Ontario, accusing some boards of simultaneously crying poor while "they're out partying and acting like a bunch...

6h ago

Man wanted in connection to fatal shooting in Toronto
Man wanted in connection to fatal shooting in Toronto

A warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Toronto Toronto police say the man was found in an alleyway with gunshot wounds just before 6:30 a.m. near an after-hours...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:17
Family pleas for help in homicide investigation
Family pleas for help in homicide investigation

It's been five years since 16-year-old Matthew Dreaver was struck and killed by a vehicle. In a tearful plea, his family continues to urge anyone with knowledge of the deadly incident to come forward. Catalina Gillies reports.

5h ago

4:48
Five-month-old dead, woman critically injured in Toronto house fire
Five-month-old dead, woman critically injured in Toronto house fire

A five-month-old girl died, and a 19-year-old woman is in hospital with critical injuries following a two-alarm house fire in Toronto on Friday morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

8h ago

3:00
Annex businesses tell Ford to back off Bloor bike lanes
Annex businesses tell Ford to back off Bloor bike lanes

Stores in the Annex say the Bloor bike lanes have been a big boost to business. As Michelle Mackey reports, the neighborhood's BIA wants the province to back off its new bill that could see the lanes removed.

23h ago

2:05
Man in life-threatening condition after daytime shooting in parking garage
Man in life-threatening condition after daytime shooting in parking garage

A 30-year-old male is in life-threatening condition after a daytime shooting occurred in a parking garage in North York Thursday afternoon. Catalina Gillies has the details.
3:27
Four dead, one rescued following fiery EV crash in Toronto
Four dead, one rescued following fiery EV crash in Toronto

Four people are dead, and a woman suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in downtown Toronto. Shauna Hunt spoke with a man who helped pull a survivor from the burning car.
More Videos