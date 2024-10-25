Baby girl dead, woman in critical condition following 2-alarm house fire in Toronto

A five-month-old baby girl is dead, and a woman is in critical condition following a two-alarm house fire in Toronto overnight.

Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop said crews were called to the residence at 29 Trethewey Drive near Keele Street and Yore Road just after 1 a.m.

Toronto Paramedic Services confirmed with CityNews that a pediatric patient was sent to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and a “young adult female” was sent to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Jessop said at the scene that the infant, confirmed by 680News Radio to be a five-month-old girl, has been pronounced dead, and the woman remains in hospital. The woman’s age was not immediately provided.

Toronto Fire Services said crews arrived at the home and attempted to contain a fully involved backdeck fire. Four other patients were treated at the scene but weren’t transported to a hospital.

Jessop said up to six people were in the home at the time of the fire, which is now under control. Their relationship is unclear.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been notified.