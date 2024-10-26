OPP, provincial watchdog probe deaths of 3 people in Huntsville

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By The Canadian Press and CityNews staff

Posted October 26, 2024 3:35 pm.

Ontario’s police watchdog and provincial police have both launched investigations following the deaths of two women and one man in Huntsville, Ont. 

Both the Ontario Provincial Police and the Special Investigations Unit say officers were called to a local home at 9 p.m. on Friday after a 52-year-old man barricaded himself inside. 

The SIU says the man told police he had harmed two family members and had unspecified weapons on hand. 

The SIU says the OPP deployed crisis negotiators to the home and made contact with the man by phone but when communication stopped, they sent a drone into the residence and found the three bodies inside. 

The OPP offered few details of its ongoing investigation, citing the active SIU probe, but says there is no current threat to public safety and residents in the area should expect to see a large police presence throughout the weekend. 

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Seneca Polytechnic to temporarily close Markham campus over international student cap
Seneca Polytechnic to temporarily close Markham campus over international student cap

Seneca Polytechnic says it is temporarily closing one of its campuses north of Toronto because of the federal government's recent cuts to the number of international student permits.  The college...

2h ago

One person seriously injured in Mississauga shooting
One person seriously injured in Mississauga shooting

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a man in his 40s was shot in Mississauga on Saturday. Officers were called to a plaza on Eglinton Avenue East near Dixie Road around 12:30 p.m. for sounds...

1h ago

Court docs link Canadian Olympian's alleged drug trafficking ring to Niagara homicide
Court docs link Canadian Olympian's alleged drug trafficking ring to Niagara homicide

New details are emerging that link a suspected transnational drug trafficking ring allegedly run by a wanted Olympian to an April homicide in Ontario. An affidavit filed by a Toronto police officer...

1h ago

Randy Ambrosie to retire in 2025 after seven years as CFL commissioner
Randy Ambrosie to retire in 2025 after seven years as CFL commissioner

n November, CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie will hand off the Grey Cup for the final time. Ambrosie made the surprising announcement Saturday that he'll retire sometime in 2025. The 61-year-old Winnipeg...

4m ago

Top Stories

Seneca Polytechnic to temporarily close Markham campus over international student cap
Seneca Polytechnic to temporarily close Markham campus over international student cap

Seneca Polytechnic says it is temporarily closing one of its campuses north of Toronto because of the federal government's recent cuts to the number of international student permits.  The college...

2h ago

One person seriously injured in Mississauga shooting
One person seriously injured in Mississauga shooting

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a man in his 40s was shot in Mississauga on Saturday. Officers were called to a plaza on Eglinton Avenue East near Dixie Road around 12:30 p.m. for sounds...

1h ago

Court docs link Canadian Olympian's alleged drug trafficking ring to Niagara homicide
Court docs link Canadian Olympian's alleged drug trafficking ring to Niagara homicide

New details are emerging that link a suspected transnational drug trafficking ring allegedly run by a wanted Olympian to an April homicide in Ontario. An affidavit filed by a Toronto police officer...

1h ago

Randy Ambrosie to retire in 2025 after seven years as CFL commissioner
Randy Ambrosie to retire in 2025 after seven years as CFL commissioner

n November, CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie will hand off the Grey Cup for the final time. Ambrosie made the surprising announcement Saturday that he'll retire sometime in 2025. The 61-year-old Winnipeg...

4m ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Ford government to ban international medical students from Ontario
Ford government to ban international medical students from Ontario

The move comes as part of an announcement to offer free tuition to 1,360 Ontario medical students who agree to stay and work as doctors in the province for five years after graduating. Mark McAllister has more.
2:30
North York house fire claims life of baby girl, 19-year-old woman in critical condition
North York house fire claims life of baby girl, 19-year-old woman in critical condition

A house fire in the city’s northwest end has claimed the life of a baby girl and left a young woman in critical condition. Shauna Hunt with more from the scene on Trethewey Drive near Eglinton.

3:17
Family pleas for help in homicide investigation
Family pleas for help in homicide investigation

It's been five years since 16-year-old Matthew Dreaver was struck and killed by a vehicle. In a tearful plea, his family continues to urge anyone with knowledge of the deadly incident to come forward. Catalina Gillies reports.

4:48
Five-month-old dead, woman critically injured in Toronto house fire
Five-month-old dead, woman critically injured in Toronto house fire

A five-month-old girl died, and a 19-year-old woman is in hospital with critical injuries following a two-alarm house fire in Toronto on Friday morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
3:00
Annex businesses tell Ford to back off Bloor bike lanes
Annex businesses tell Ford to back off Bloor bike lanes

Stores in the Annex say the Bloor bike lanes have been a big boost to business. As Michelle Mackey reports, the neighborhood's BIA wants the province to back off its new bill that could see the lanes removed.

More Videos