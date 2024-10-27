breaking

Premier Tim Houston calls snap election; Nova Scotia residents to head to the polls Nov. 26

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

By Rachel Morgan

Posted October 27, 2024 11:58 am.

Last Updated October 27, 2024 1:06 pm.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has called a snap election for Nov. 26. He met with Lt-Gov. Arthur J. Leblanc Sunday to dissolve the General Assembly and call a general election.

The announcement comes as suspicions were high that an election would come before the next fixed election July 15, 2025. This is despite the fact that the Tories set the fixed election date among the first laws passed by the new government in October 2021.

“We encourage all Nova Scotians to get out and vote,” Premier Houston said in a press release. “This is your chance to build the future of our province.”

Posting on X, Houston said there are two major reason he is sending Nova Scotia residents to the polls: financial pressures and the impending federal election.

He said his government is ready to make significant new investments in areas like housing and affordability, but first wants to give residents their say.

Tensions have remained high between the province’s major political parties leading up to the announcement. Most recently Premier Houston announced a one per cent decrease in HST, despite a previous plan from the Liberals for a two per cent decrease.

Both the Liberals and the NDP say they are ready for the early election with both holding campaign launches this afternoon.

