Testing rules out beef patties as the source of E. coli outbreak, McDonald’s says

A McDonald's Quarter Pounder sandwich purchased, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

By Sarah Parvini, The Associated Press

Posted October 27, 2024 6:36 pm.

Last Updated October 27, 2024 7:26 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — McDonald’s announced Sunday that Quarter Pounders will again be on its menu at hundreds of its restaurants after testing ruled out beef patties as the source of the outbreak of E. coli poisoning tied to the popular burgers that killed one person and sickened at least 75 others across 13 states.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration continues to believe that slivered onions from a single supplier are the likely source of contamination, McDonald’s said in a statement. It said it will resume selling the Quarter Pounder at hundreds of affected restaurants in the coming week.

As of Friday, the outbreak had expanded to at least 75 people sick in 13 states, federal health officials said. A total of 22 people have now been hospitalized, and two have developed a dangerous kidney disease complication, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. One person has died in Colorado.

Early information analyzed by the FDA showed that uncooked slivered onions used on the burgers “are a likely source of contamination,” the agency said. McDonald’s has confirmed that Taylor Farms, a California-based produce company, was the supplier of the fresh onions used in the restaurants involved in the outbreak, and that they had come from a facility in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

McDonald’s pulled the Quarter Pounder burger from menus in several states — mostly in the Midwest and Mountain states — when the outbreak was announced Tuesday. McDonald’s said Friday that slivered onions from the Colorado Springs facility were distributed to approximately 900 of its restaurants, including some in transportation hubs like airports.

The company said it removed slivered onions sourced from that facility from its supply chain on Tuesday. McDonald’s said it has decided to stop sourcing onions from Taylor Farms’ Colorado Springs facility “indefinitely.”

The 900 McDonald’s restaurants that normally received slivered onions from Taylor Farms’ Colorado Springs facility will resume sales of Quarter Pounders without slivered onions, McDonald’s said.

Testing by the Colorado Department of Agriculture ruled out beef patties as the source of the outbreak, McDonald’s said.

The department of agriculture received multiple lots of fresh and frozen beef patties collected from various Colorado McDonald’s locations associated with the E. coli investigation. All samples were found to be negative for E. coli, the department said.

Taylor Farms said Friday that it had preemptively recalled yellow onions sent to its customers from its Colorado facility and continues to work with the CDC and the FDA as they investigate.

While it remains unclear if the recalled onions were the source of the outbreak, several other fast-food restaurants — including Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, KFC and Burger King — pulled onions from some menus in certain areas this week.

The outbreak involves infections with E. coli 0157:H7, a type of bacteria that produces a dangerous toxin. It causes about 74,000 infections in the U.S. annually, leading to more than 2,000 hospitalizations and 61 deaths each year, according to CDC.

Symptoms of E. coli poisoning can occur quickly, within a day or two of eating contaminated food. They typically include fever, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea and signs of dehydration — little or no peeing, increased thirst and dizziness. The infection is especially dangerous for children younger than 5, people who are elderly, pregnant or who have weakened immune systems.

—-

Associated Press writer JoNel Aleccia contributed reporting from Temecula, Calif.

Sarah Parvini, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to extend 5.7 cent gas tax cut to June 2025
Ford government to extend 5.7 cent gas tax cut to June 2025

Premier Doug Ford is moving to extend a 5.7-cent cut to the provincial gas tax until next summer. Ahead of Ontario’s fall economic statement this week, Ford - flanked by ministers Peter Bethlenfalvy...

19m ago

Mayor Olivia Chow plans to keep libraries open 7 days a week
Mayor Olivia Chow plans to keep libraries open 7 days a week

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow announced an ambitious plan on Sunday to have a seven-day-a-week library service across the city. Starting in 2025, Chow says 16 additional public library branches will expand...

43m ago

Another bumpy week ahead as Trudeau faces deadlines from Liberal MPs, Bloc
Another bumpy week ahead as Trudeau faces deadlines from Liberal MPs, Bloc

Another week, another raft of imminent challenges to Justin Trudeau's leadership of both the country and the Liberal Party.  The prime minister, whose presence at the party helm has stirred criticism...

3h ago

Daylight saving time ends next weekend. How to prepare for the potential health effects
Daylight saving time ends next weekend. How to prepare for the potential health effects

The good news: You will get a glorious extra hour of sleep. The bad: It'll be dark as a pocket by late afternoon for the next few months. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time next Sunday,...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ford government to extend 5.7 cent gas tax cut to June 2025
Ford government to extend 5.7 cent gas tax cut to June 2025

Premier Doug Ford is moving to extend a 5.7-cent cut to the provincial gas tax until next summer. Ahead of Ontario’s fall economic statement this week, Ford - flanked by ministers Peter Bethlenfalvy...

19m ago

Mayor Olivia Chow plans to keep libraries open 7 days a week
Mayor Olivia Chow plans to keep libraries open 7 days a week

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow announced an ambitious plan on Sunday to have a seven-day-a-week library service across the city. Starting in 2025, Chow says 16 additional public library branches will expand...

43m ago

Another bumpy week ahead as Trudeau faces deadlines from Liberal MPs, Bloc
Another bumpy week ahead as Trudeau faces deadlines from Liberal MPs, Bloc

Another week, another raft of imminent challenges to Justin Trudeau's leadership of both the country and the Liberal Party.  The prime minister, whose presence at the party helm has stirred criticism...

3h ago

Daylight saving time ends next weekend. How to prepare for the potential health effects
Daylight saving time ends next weekend. How to prepare for the potential health effects

The good news: You will get a glorious extra hour of sleep. The bad: It'll be dark as a pocket by late afternoon for the next few months. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time next Sunday,...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
Famous Lincoln shipwreck coming down
Famous Lincoln shipwreck coming down

It's been a local landmark for decades but soon it will be gone forever. David Zura takes a look at how it's being demolished and what might be preserved.

23h ago

2:52
Breezy but mainly dry end to weekend
Breezy but mainly dry end to weekend

A frost advisory is in effect for Toronto and the GTA as cooler temperatures and gusty winds arrive on Sunday. However, a brief warm up is on the way to start the week right through Halloween.

2:49
Byelection for Toronto Council seat turns nasty
Byelection for Toronto Council seat turns nasty

The leading candidates in a byelection in Don Valley West say they have been subjected to smear tactics and personal attacks. As Alan Carter reports, voters go the polls on November 4th.
2:40
Seasonal weekend ahead of a warm-up
Seasonal weekend ahead of a warm-up

A mix of sun and cloud on Saturday with the chance of some isolated showers but it should be dry the rest of the weekend.

2:42
Ford government to ban international medical students from Ontario
Ford government to ban international medical students from Ontario

The move comes as part of an announcement to offer free tuition to 1,360 Ontario medical students who agree to stay and work as doctors in the province for five years after graduating. Mark McAllister has more.
More Videos