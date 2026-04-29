Cellphone, internet and TV complaints jump 61 per cent: watchdog report

A new report says customer complaints about their phone, internet and television services have surged 61 per cent so far this year.

The mid-year report by the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-Television Services (CCTS) said the watchdog handled 19,157 total complaints from customers between Aug. 1, 2025 and Jan. 31, 2026.

The increase thus far in the 2025-26 reporting year compared with a year ago was largely driven by customers’ issues with their wireless service, which represented 56 per cent of all complaints submitted. The CCTS said those concerns have been largely related to installation and activation costs, incorrect monthly plan charges and roaming fees.

Meanwhile, internet issues accounted for 28.2 per cent of total grievances, while just under one-in-10 were about customers’ TV service.

“The continued increase in complaint volumes is significant and reflects the importance of having a trusted, independent organization that Canadians can turn to when concerns remain unresolved,” said CCTS commissioner and CEO Josée Bidal Thibault in a news release.

“Our work ensures that consumers have access to an independent, fair, and effective resolution process when needed.”

Billing issues remain the top concern for customers, with complaints about incorrect charges up 66 per cent compared with last year’s midpoint. Such complaints accounted for about 15 per cent of all issues raised.

Bidal Thibault said it reflects the clear frustration customers have around unexpected charges.

“Customers should check their bills regularly and compare it to what was promised in the service agreement,” she said. “If a charge looks unfamiliar or higher than expected, contact your service provider right away and ask for a clear explanation.”

Complaints related to activation and installation charges also saw a significant jump, which “suggests onboarding may be a pain point,” said Bidal Thibault.

“Customers are feeling caught off guard by upfront fees, unclear explanations, or unexpected billing during service setup or changes,” she said.

“This friction between a customer and provider can damage trust.”

It’s a problem that the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission is aiming to address. Last month, the regulator announced it will prevent companies from charging customers when they cancel, change or activate plans.

The CRTC said the move is meant to make it easier for consumers to switch internet and cellphone plans, with the ability to take advantage of better offers without having to worry about unexpected costs. The new rules come into effect on June 12.

According to the complaints report, Rogers had the highest proportion of all complaints accepted by the commission during the period covered in its report, at roughly 34 per cent. The report combined Rogers and Shaw data, reflecting their integrated branding after the 2023 merger, and compared year-over-year data to combined complaint stats from last year’s report.

The 6,583 complaints accepted about Rogers were up 95.4 per cent from a year ago.

Telus ranked second with 3,078 complaints, up 31.4 per cent from last year and representing around 16 per cent of the total accepted by the CCTS.

Bell had 2,505 complaints, up 26 per cent from the commission’s previous mid-year report, and nearly 17 per cent of the total.

The Canadian Telecommunications Association, which represents many carriers and manufacturers, has previously pointed out that the number of complaints accepted by the CCTS amounts to a minuscule percentage of subscribers across the country.

It has also said the rising volume of complaints does not necessarily mean customers are growing less satisfied with their providers, but rather that Canadians are now more aware of the CCTS’ work thanks to awareness campaigns.

In October 2025, the CRTC launched a consultation on ways to improve public awareness of the CCTS. Service providers have until July 23 to file proposals related to the matter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B, TSX:T, TSX:BCE)

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press