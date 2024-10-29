2 men charged with gang sexual assault for incidents at Brampton homeopathic clinic

Two men who worked together at a Brampton homeopathic clinic have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two female patients on multiple occasions.

Peel police say between 2020 and 2021, the two men worked at the clinic located on Orenda Court and Kennedy Road where the alleged offenses occurred.

On September 23, 2024, Gursharan Singh Sidhu, 59, was arrested and charged with gang sexual assault, sexual assault and attempt to commit an indictable offence.

A month later, on October 22, the owner of the homeopathic clinic, 56-year-old Inderpal Athwal was also arrested and is facing charges of gang sexual assault and attempt gang sexual assault.

They are both set to appear in court at a later date.