2 men charged with gang sexual assault for incidents at Brampton homeopathic clinic

Peel Regional Police shoulder badge and cruiser
Peel Regional Police shoulder badge and cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 29, 2024 4:59 pm.

Two men who worked together at a Brampton homeopathic clinic have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two female patients on multiple occasions.

Peel police say between 2020 and 2021, the two men worked at the clinic located on Orenda Court and Kennedy Road where the alleged offenses occurred.

On September 23, 2024, Gursharan Singh Sidhu, 59, was arrested and charged with gang sexual assault, sexual assault and attempt to commit an indictable offence.

A month later, on October 22, the owner of the homeopathic clinic, 56-year-old Inderpal Athwal was also arrested and is facing charges of gang sexual assault and attempt gang sexual assault.

They are both set to appear in court at a later date.

Top Stories

TTC board defers imposing seasonal ban on e-bikes and e-scooters, asks for review
TTC board defers imposing seasonal ban on e-bikes and e-scooters, asks for review

TTC staff proposed imposing a ban on e-bikes and e-scooters annually between Nov. 15 and April 15, citing lithium-ion battery safety concerns.

7m ago

'This money belongs to taxpayers': Eligible Ontarians to get $200 rebate cheques in early 2025
'This money belongs to taxpayers': Eligible Ontarians to get $200 rebate cheques in early 2025

Premier Doug Ford says eligible Ontarians will receive $200 rebate cheques early next year as part of a $3-billion plan amid speculation of an early election call. Ford and Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy...

2h ago

Four arrested in Ontario bank robberies, more than $2 million reported stolen
Four arrested in Ontario bank robberies, more than $2 million reported stolen

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said four people have been arrested, and one individual remains at large in connection to several bank robberies spanning the province, dating back to late 2022. Investigators...

5h ago

Brampton youth charged with cell phone thefts initiated through Facebook Marketplace
Brampton youth charged with cell phone thefts initiated through Facebook Marketplace

A 15-year-old male youth from Brampton was charged for allegedly stealing multiple cell phones during buy-and-sell meet-ups initiated online and through Facebook Marketplace. In a news release, Peel...

6h ago

