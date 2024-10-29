A 15-year-old male youth from Brampton was charged for allegedly stealing multiple cell phones during buy-and-sell meet-ups initiated online and through Facebook Marketplace.

In a news release, Peel Regional Police said that in September and October 2024, officers responded to reports of thefts in which unsuspecting victims arranged to meet the teenager to sell their smartphones.

The accused allegedly instigated the would-be sales under the alias “David Paul,” primarily through Facebook Marketplace.

Police said that after meeting with the victims, the male suspect would ask to inspect the cell phone, and then he would flee with it. In at least one reported incident, the youth allegedly brandished a knife and threatened the victims to hand over the phones.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, the suspect once again arranged to meet with an individual to purchase a set of phones. Police said that after failing to get away, the male youth was detained by that person until the authorities arrived.

A 15-year-old male youth from Brampton was initially charged with assault and theft. Investigators have linked the teen to as many as eight similar thefts.

On Wednesday, Oct. 23, authorities executed a search warrant at a residence in Brampton. The 15-year-old is now facing additional charges, including utter threats to damage property, six counts of theft under $5,000, robbery, fraudulently obtaining transportation and assault. He was held pending a bail hearing.

The 15-year-old was not identified through the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

It’s alleged that different accomplices accompanied the accused in some reported thefts. They remain wanted as police work to identify them.

PRP reminded residents to exercise caution when selling or buying high-valued items online and to complete these deals at public spaces or police stations during the day.