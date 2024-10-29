Eby’s New Democrats have slim majority with 47 seats after final vote count

VICTORIA — Elections BC says a final vote count in British Columbia’s Oct. 19 provincial election has given Premier David Eby’s New Democrats 47 seats, just enough to form a majority government.

Forty-seven is the magic number for a majority in B.C.’s 93-seat legislature.

But Elections BC says two seats are subject to automatic judicial recounts because the results in the ridings of Kelowna Centre and Surrey-Guildford are too close.

The B.C. Conservatives, who won 44 seats, are currently ahead in Kelowna Centre and the NDP are leading in Surrey-Guildford.

Both Eby and B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad have scheduled news conferences today in Victoria.

Green Leader Sonia Furstenau, whose party won two seats, says all parties will have to work together for the legislature to function effectively.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2024.

Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press