Eby’s New Democrats have slim majority with 47 seats after final vote count

By Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press

Posted October 29, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated October 29, 2024 6:49 am.

VICTORIA — Elections BC says a final vote count in British Columbia’s Oct. 19 provincial election has given Premier David Eby’s New Democrats 47 seats, just enough to form a majority government.

Forty-seven is the magic number for a majority in B.C.’s 93-seat legislature.

But Elections BC says two seats are subject to automatic judicial recounts because the results in the ridings of Kelowna Centre and Surrey-Guildford are too close.

The B.C. Conservatives, who won 44 seats, are currently ahead in Kelowna Centre and the NDP are leading in Surrey-Guildford.

Both Eby and B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad have scheduled news conferences today in Victoria.

Green Leader Sonia Furstenau, whose party won two seats, says all parties will have to work together for the legislature to function effectively.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2024.

Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Really alarming': OPP search of missing teen with autism lacks urgency, mother and coalition says
'Really alarming': OPP search of missing teen with autism lacks urgency, mother and coalition says

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue their search near Peterborough, Ont., for a missing and vulnerable autistic teenager as concerns mount about how long it took to get this extensive probe underway. Logan,...

53m ago

Multiple people pulled from house fire in Scarborough
Multiple people pulled from house fire in Scarborough

Multiple people were assessed for injuries following a two-alarm residential fire in Scarborough. Toronto fire crews were called to a two-alarm fire at a home on Coltbridge Court in the Kingston Road...

0m ago

Brief mid-week warmup on the way for Toronto with showers possible on night of Halloween
Brief mid-week warmup on the way for Toronto with showers possible on night of Halloween

It's spooky season with Halloween on the horizon, but Mother Nature could throw trick-or-treaters a major curveball this week. Temperatures are shaping up to be above seasonal for Wednesday and Thursday...

1h ago

4 girls charged in Oshawa house fire that caused more than $2M in damages
4 girls charged in Oshawa house fire that caused more than $2M in damages

Four girls, including a 12-year-old, are facing charges in an alleged arson at a home in Oshawa that resulted in more than $2 million in damages. Durham Regional Police said in a news release that officers...

2m ago

Top Stories

'Really alarming': OPP search of missing teen with autism lacks urgency, mother and coalition says
'Really alarming': OPP search of missing teen with autism lacks urgency, mother and coalition says

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue their search near Peterborough, Ont., for a missing and vulnerable autistic teenager as concerns mount about how long it took to get this extensive probe underway. Logan,...

53m ago

Multiple people pulled from house fire in Scarborough
Multiple people pulled from house fire in Scarborough

Multiple people were assessed for injuries following a two-alarm residential fire in Scarborough. Toronto fire crews were called to a two-alarm fire at a home on Coltbridge Court in the Kingston Road...

0m ago

Brief mid-week warmup on the way for Toronto with showers possible on night of Halloween
Brief mid-week warmup on the way for Toronto with showers possible on night of Halloween

It's spooky season with Halloween on the horizon, but Mother Nature could throw trick-or-treaters a major curveball this week. Temperatures are shaping up to be above seasonal for Wednesday and Thursday...

1h ago

4 girls charged in Oshawa house fire that caused more than $2M in damages
4 girls charged in Oshawa house fire that caused more than $2M in damages

Four girls, including a 12-year-old, are facing charges in an alleged arson at a home in Oshawa that resulted in more than $2 million in damages. Durham Regional Police said in a news release that officers...

2m ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Toronto wants to increase hotel tax to pay for FIFA World Cup games
Toronto wants to increase hotel tax to pay for FIFA World Cup games

Toronto's hotel association says a proposed temporary hike to the hotel tax to 8.5 per cent from six per cent would make Toronto uncompetitive and would impact thousands of smaller businesses beyond hotels.

12h ago

2:32
Warm-up and showers expected Tuesday
Warm-up and showers expected Tuesday

The temperature is expected to increase by mid-week but showers will come alongside it. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

2:33
New Toronto 911 public awareness campaign launched
New Toronto 911 public awareness campaign launched

A new public awareness campaign has been launched on behalf of local emergency response agencies as the Toronto police 911 communications centre continues to see periods of lengthy wait times. Nick Westoll has more.

13h ago

2:15
Peel Police seize several guns in 'Project Sledgehammer'
Peel Police seize several guns in 'Project Sledgehammer'

Almost a dozen firearms, including a sub-machine gun, are off the streets after a Peel Police campaign titled 'Project Sledgehammer'. Five people were arrested and now face over 150 total charges. Shauna Hunt reports.

14h ago

2:58
Mississauga tow truck driver questions MTO’s decision to deny his certification
Mississauga tow truck driver questions MTO’s decision to deny his certification

Shaun Ramlackhan has been a tow truck driver for the past 24 years but his career has been sidetracked after a conviction he thought was wiped from his record was discovered. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

More Videos