3 youths charged, 2 additional suspects sought in Markham home invasion targeting high-end vehicles

York Regional Police say three youths have been charged and they’re on the hunt for two more suspects after a home invasion in Markham on Monday targeting two luxury vehicles.

Officers were called to a home in the Steeles Avenue East and Grandview Avenue area at around 4 a.m. on October 28, for reports of a home invasion.

Investigators say five suspects entered the residence by smashing a rear door with a hammer.

Once inside, police say they threatened the victim and demanded keys to his Ferrari and a BMW Sports Utility Vehicle.

After forcing the victim to hand over the keys and open the garage door, the suspects took off in the stolen vehicles, which were both later recovered.

The vehicle the suspects used in the home invasion, a black Acura TLX, was also later recovered in the area of Steeles Avenue and Martin Grove Road in Toronto.

“Members of the Hold-Up Unit contained the vehicle and two youths were taken into custody shortly afterward,” police said in a release.

Investigators say the Acura was stolen and is believed to have been involved in a jewelry store robbery on October 21, 2024, in the area of Highway 7 East and McCowan Road, in the City of Markham.

The stolen BWM was recovered in the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue and the stolen Ferrari was recovered in the area of Highway 50 and Fogal Road in the City of Brampton, police said.

On October 30, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Vaughan while searching for an additional suspect. The suspect wasn’t at the residence at the time, but was arrested later in Pickering.

The three suspects who have been arrested are aged 15, 16 and 17. They’re all facing charges of armed robbery, possession property obtained by crime over $5,000 and disguise with intent.

“At the time of the incident the 17-year-old was on probation and the 15-year-old was on a release order for unrelated offences,” police added.

Two suspects remain outstanding. They are described as males between 16 and 20 years old, wearing dark clothing.