3 youths charged, 2 additional suspects sought in Markham home invasion targeting high-end vehicles

Security images of home invasion suspects. York Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 30, 2024 1:24 pm.

Last Updated October 30, 2024 1:37 pm.

York Regional Police say three youths have been charged and they’re on the hunt for two more suspects after a home invasion in Markham on Monday targeting two luxury vehicles.

Officers were called to a home in the Steeles Avenue East and Grandview Avenue area at around 4 a.m. on October 28, for reports of a home invasion.

Investigators say five suspects entered the residence by smashing a rear door with a hammer.

Once inside, police say they threatened the victim and demanded keys to his Ferrari and a BMW Sports Utility Vehicle.

After forcing the victim to hand over the keys and open the garage door, the suspects took off in the stolen vehicles, which were both later recovered.

The vehicle the suspects used in the home invasion, a black Acura TLX, was also later recovered in the area of Steeles Avenue and Martin Grove Road in Toronto.

“Members of the Hold-Up Unit contained the vehicle and two youths were taken into custody shortly afterward,” police said in a release.

Investigators say the Acura was stolen and is believed to have been involved in a jewelry store robbery on October 21, 2024, in the area of Highway 7 East and McCowan Road, in the City of Markham.

The stolen BWM was recovered in the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue and the stolen Ferrari was recovered in the area of Highway 50 and Fogal Road in the City of Brampton, police said.

On October 30, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Vaughan while searching for an additional suspect. The suspect wasn’t at the residence at the time, but was arrested later in Pickering.

The three suspects who have been arrested are aged 15, 16 and 17. They’re all facing charges of armed robbery, possession property obtained by crime over $5,000 and disguise with intent.

“At the time of the incident the 17-year-old was on probation and the 15-year-old was on a release order for unrelated offences,” police added.

Two suspects remain outstanding. They are described as males between 16 and 20 years old, wearing dark clothing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2024 Ontario fall economic statement: Deficit cut to $6.6B, few new initiatives
2024 Ontario fall economic statement: Deficit cut to $6.6B, few new initiatives

The Ford government unveiled its 2024 fall economic outlook and updated budget for Ontario at Queen's Park on Wednesday.

5m ago

2024 LCBO net income set to drop due to strike, wages, lower consumption: Ontario government
2024 LCBO net income set to drop due to strike, wages, lower consumption: Ontario government

With major changes underway for how Ontario residents can buy alcohol, provincial government officials say they’re expected to see a short-term drop in net income due to a strike by, and subsequent wage...

5m ago

3 people, including 14- and 15-year-old, charged in violent Mississauga jewelry store robbery
3 people, including 14- and 15-year-old, charged in violent Mississauga jewelry store robbery

Three people, including two youths, are facing robbery charges in connection to a violent armed robbery at a Mississauga jewelry store last month. Peel police say on Sept. 8, at least eight suspects...

1h ago

Toronto Zoo says Charles, its beloved 52-year-old gorilla, has died
Toronto Zoo says Charles, its beloved 52-year-old gorilla, has died

The Toronto Zoo says it's honouring the life of Charles, a 52-year-old silverback gorilla, who passed away on Tuesday. Charles died from natural causes after experiencing significant health issues which...

39m ago

Top Stories

2024 Ontario fall economic statement: Deficit cut to $6.6B, few new initiatives
2024 Ontario fall economic statement: Deficit cut to $6.6B, few new initiatives

The Ford government unveiled its 2024 fall economic outlook and updated budget for Ontario at Queen's Park on Wednesday.

5m ago

2024 LCBO net income set to drop due to strike, wages, lower consumption: Ontario government
2024 LCBO net income set to drop due to strike, wages, lower consumption: Ontario government

With major changes underway for how Ontario residents can buy alcohol, provincial government officials say they’re expected to see a short-term drop in net income due to a strike by, and subsequent wage...

5m ago

3 people, including 14- and 15-year-old, charged in violent Mississauga jewelry store robbery
3 people, including 14- and 15-year-old, charged in violent Mississauga jewelry store robbery

Three people, including two youths, are facing robbery charges in connection to a violent armed robbery at a Mississauga jewelry store last month. Peel police say on Sept. 8, at least eight suspects...

1h ago

Toronto Zoo says Charles, its beloved 52-year-old gorilla, has died
Toronto Zoo says Charles, its beloved 52-year-old gorilla, has died

The Toronto Zoo says it's honouring the life of Charles, a 52-year-old silverback gorilla, who passed away on Tuesday. Charles died from natural causes after experiencing significant health issues which...

39m ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Warm, windy and rainy for Halloween forecast
Warm, windy and rainy for Halloween forecast

While the forecast is calling for warm termperatures on Halloween, it will be accompanied by potential rain and high winds. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your forecast.

17h ago

2:03
Scarborough men's shelter site draws concern and criticism
Scarborough men's shelter site draws concern and criticism

Sources confirm to CityNews that city staff intend to purchase a building on Gerrard street East and install an 80 bed men's shelter. The area councillor says it’s the wrong place for a shelter.

19h ago

2:55
Safety measures could be coming to deadly stretch of Lake Shore East
Safety measures could be coming to deadly stretch of Lake Shore East

A stretch of Toronto road is quickly becoming known as a dangerous spot for drivers. Shauna Hunt with the safety measure potentially coming to Lake Shore East.

8h ago

2:35
Search underway for missing autistic teen in Havelock
Search underway for missing autistic teen in Havelock

It's been two weeks since 18 year old Logan went missing in Havelock. As Michelle Mackey reports, the Ontario Autism Coalition says it's disappointed with the search effort from OPP.

2:20
Toronto wants to increase hotel tax to pay for FIFA World Cup games
Toronto wants to increase hotel tax to pay for FIFA World Cup games

Toronto's hotel association says a proposed temporary hike to the hotel tax to 8.5 per cent from six per cent would make Toronto uncompetitive and would impact thousands of smaller businesses beyond hotels.

More Videos