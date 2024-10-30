breaking
Toronto man dead in collision that has closed eastbound 401 in Cambridge
Posted October 30, 2024 3:19 pm.
Last Updated October 30, 2024 7:28 pm.
A Toronto man has died in a collision that has closed all lanes of the 401 eastbound in Cambridge.
The crash was first reported by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) just after 2:30 p.m. at Townline Road Wednesday.
Three vehicles were involved in the crash.
OPP has confirmed the person who died is a 39-year-old from Toronto. It’s unknown if anyone else was injured.
Officials are confirming an investigation is underway and the closure continues to Highway 6 North. The closure is expected to last until 11 p.m.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.