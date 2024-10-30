Toronto man dead in collision that has closed eastbound 401 in Cambridge

A Toronto man has died in a collision that has closed all lanes of the 401 eastbound in Cambridge.

The crash was first reported by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) just after 2:30 p.m. at Townline Road Wednesday.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

OPP has confirmed the person who died is a 39-year-old from Toronto. It’s unknown if anyone else was injured.

Officials are confirming an investigation is underway and the closure continues to Highway 6 North. The closure is expected to last until 11 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.