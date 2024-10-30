Diwali 2024 lights up Halloween festivities

On a typical Halloween night, neighbourhoods across Canada transform with eerie decorations and grinning jack-o’-lanterns, welcoming trick-or-treaters young and old. This year, however, it may look a bit different.

The start of Diwali, the South Asian festival of lights, coincides with Halloween on October 31, bringing an unexpected mix of traditions to the same night.

So, instead of carved pumpkins in some neighbourhoods, one might see homes adorned with glowing diyas (lamps) and candles. Knocking on doors for candy, you might receive a piece of Indian mithai (sweets) instead of the usual chocolates.

Diwali is one of the biggest celebrations in the world, celebrated by more than one billion people globally. It used to be a mainly South Asian event, but it has become mainstream in recent years, with official celebrations in many cities and special sales at big retailers.

The five-day festival is filled with colours, lights, and joyous family gatherings. Here is what you need to know about Diwali:

What is literal meaning of Diwali?

Diwali or Deepavali is a Sanskrit word meaning “row of lights/lamps” thus being celebrated as the festival of lights. It was a dark night (no moon), so the citizens of Ram’s Kingdom lit rows of diyas (clay lamps with oil and cotton) to create a bright pathway for their King and Queen to come back after being exiled. Fireworks also lit up the dark sky so Lord Ram could see their way to the Kingdom.

Why is Diwali celebrated?

Diwali is celebrated by many faiths, including Hinduism, Sikhism, Jainism, and Buddhism, each with unique historical and spiritual significance.

Hindus celebrate Diwali to honour the return of Lord Rama, his wife Sita, and his brother Lakshmana after a 14-year exile. For Sikhs, Diwali is known as Bandi Chhor Divas (Day of Liberation), commemorating the release of Guru Hargobind Sahib along with 52 other kings from the Mughal Emperor Jahangir’s prison.

For Jains, Diwali signifies Lord Mahavira’s enlightenment, while Buddhists celebrate it as the day Emperor Ashoka converted to Buddhism. Many also welcome Goddess Laxmi (Goddess of Wealth) to their homes.

It is also a day when many businesses close the year-end and start their fiscal year. Despite differing reasons for observance, all communities celebrate with sweets, diyas, candles, new clothes and, in some cases, firecrackers.

How is it celebrated?

Diwali celebrations may vary but all emphasize joy, light, and togetherness. Hindus traditionally worship Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth, by leaving doors and windows open to welcome her blessings of prosperity on Diwali night.

Mandirs are visited, and homes are decorated with lamps and intricate rangoli designs. Sikhs also celebrate by gathering in Gurdwaras with family and friends, lighting up rows of divas. Many young celebrants eagerly await the fireworks after religious rituals, when families gather on rooftops or open spaces to light up the night sky with colourful firecrackers, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness.

The Globalization of Diwali

Diwali sparks an enormous shopping spree as people embrace new beginnings, with Indians worldwide celebrating by purchasing gifts and home goods. Last year alone, Diwali spending in India neared $45 billion, according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

Western markets have also joined the festivities; major retailers like Walmart and Costco now offer Diwali-related products.

This year marks a special moment for South Asian representation, as Mattel launched a special edition Diwali Barbie Doll, and designer Christian Louboutin released footwear inspired by traditional Indian “juttis.” Diwali’s significance has expanded well beyond India, with large celebrations now held in countries like Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

How to Celebrate Diwali in Canada?

In Canada, Diwali can be celebrated in many ways, from joining large community events to cozy gatherings at home.

Toronto held one of Canada’s biggest Diwali celebrations at Nathan Phillips Square over the weekend with cultural performances, Diwali goodies, and a spectacular fireworks show.

Brampton will hold its Diwali celebration on Friday, November 1 at Sesquicentennial Park. In Metro Vancouver, community events include the Diwali Mela in Surrey and Diwali Fest in Downtown Vancouver, offering performances, food stalls, and more.

In Alberta, cities like Calgary and Edmonton hold vibrant Diwali celebrations open to all who want to share in the joy. At home, you can mark the occasion by creating colorful rangoli, enjoying Indian cuisine, and lighting diyas, embracing the festival’s warmth and community spirit.

Whether you’re celebrating Diwali, Halloween, or both, October 31 promises to be an evening rich in light, colour, and tradition! Happy Diwali!