Toronto police to increase ‘blocking the box’ enforcement

Toronto police say they will begin enhanced enforcement of motorists who block traffic at major intersections across the city.

Officers from the Traffic Service Motor Squad will target peak traffic hours in order to stop the practice known as “blocking the box.”

“Blocking the box” occurs when a vehicle enters an intersection and cannot make it through on a green light due to traffic ahead. In turn, it prevents vehicles travelling in other directions from moving through the intersection once they have the right of way.

“When you block the box, you’re creating an unsafe environment on the road for everyone – motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians – while also adding to congestion and gridlock,” said Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue. “Our officers, in collaboration with the City of Toronto, will emphasize education and enforcement of these infractions to ensure safer and smoother transit for all road users.”

Earlier this year, city council approved increased fines of up to $450 for drivers who block intersections while the penalty for drivers in a community safety zone going up to $500.

“We know high fines work. We have seen that with texting and driving,” said deputy mayor Jennifer McKelvie.

New signage has been installed at key intersections in the downtown core to warn drivers.

In order to reduce the impact on traffic flow during enforcement, officers using body-worn cameras will capture infractions and then direct motorists to nearby parking areas or side streets in order to issue tickets.