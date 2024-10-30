Toronto police to increase ‘blocking the box’ enforcement

A video still shows vehicles are seen 'blocking the box' in downtown Toronto.
A video still shows vehicles are seen 'blocking the box' in downtown Toronto. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted October 30, 2024 2:57 pm.

Last Updated October 30, 2024 3:02 pm.

Toronto police say they will begin enhanced enforcement of motorists who block traffic at major intersections across the city.

Officers from the Traffic Service Motor Squad will target peak traffic hours in order to stop the practice known as “blocking the box.”

“Blocking the box” occurs when a vehicle enters an intersection and cannot make it through on a green light due to traffic ahead. In turn, it prevents vehicles travelling in other directions from moving through the intersection once they have the right of way.

“When you block the box, you’re creating an unsafe environment on the road for everyone – motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians – while also adding to congestion and gridlock,” said Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue. “Our officers, in collaboration with the City of Toronto, will emphasize education and enforcement of these infractions to ensure safer and smoother transit for all road users.”

Earlier this year, city council approved increased fines of up to $450 for drivers who block intersections while the penalty for drivers in a community safety zone going up to $500.

“We know high fines work. We have seen that with texting and driving,” said deputy mayor Jennifer McKelvie.

New signage has been installed at key intersections in the downtown core to warn drivers.

In order to reduce the impact on traffic flow during enforcement, officers using body-worn cameras will capture infractions and then direct motorists to nearby parking areas or side streets in order to issue tickets.

Top Stories

1 arrested in botched daytime home invasion in Brampton
1 arrested in botched daytime home invasion in Brampton

One person is in custody following a botched home invasion in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the area of Upper Ridge Crescent just before 2 p.m. on Oct. 29 for reports of a home invasion/break...

1h ago

3 youths charged, 2 additional suspects sought in Markham home invasion targeting high-end vehicles
3 youths charged, 2 additional suspects sought in Markham home invasion targeting high-end vehicles

York Regional Police say three youths have been charged and they're on the hunt for two more suspects after a home invasion in Markham on Monday targeting two luxury vehicles. Officers were called to...

2h ago

2024 Ontario fall economic statement: Deficit cut to $6.6B, few new initiatives
2024 Ontario fall economic statement: Deficit cut to $6.6B, few new initiatives

The Ford government unveiled its 2024 fall economic outlook and updated budget for Ontario at Queen's Park on Wednesday.

3m ago

2024 LCBO net income set to drop due to strike, wages, lower consumption: Ontario government
2024 LCBO net income set to drop due to strike, wages, lower consumption: Ontario government

With major changes underway for how Ontario residents can buy alcohol, provincial government officials say they’re expected to see a short-term drop in net income due to a strike by, and subsequent wage...

1h ago

