City to announce steeper fines for drivers caught ‘blocking the box’ in Toronto

Blocking the box
It’s called "box blocking” or “blocking the box.” It happens when vehicles enter an intersection or box junction but cannot clear it before light or traffic conditions change. This often results in cars being stuck in the intersection, obstructing traffic flow and worsening gridlock. Photo: CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 16, 2024 6:57 am.

Last Updated September 16, 2024 7:27 am.

Toronto drivers caught blocking intersections, widely known as “blocking the box,” will soon face higher fines.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and the city’s deputy mayor, Jennifer McKelvie, will announce increased fines to deter box blocking at 11 a.m. on King Street West and University Avenue.

City council previously approved a motion brought forward by McKelvie asking the province for permission to charge drivers $450 if they block an intersection, up from $85. If the driver is in a community safety zone, the penalty would go up from $120 to $500.

The city is also considering ways to increase enforcement, as few tickets are issued under the box-blocking bylaw.

In April, McKelvie said it was “time to send a strong message that blocking the box will cost you.”

“I believe increasing fines for blocking the box will help slam the brakes on this bad behaviour,” McKelvie said in the spring.

“Tying up an oncoming traffic is one of the most inconsiderate things you can do. Depending on the intersection, you can end up blocking other drivers trying to proceed legally, riders on transit vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists. Your bad behaviour is costing people time and money and contributing to congestion. It’s time to send a strong message that blocking the box will cost you.”

“Blocking the box” occurs when a vehicle enters an intersection and cannot make it through on a green light due to traffic ahead. In turn, it prevents vehicles travelling in other directions from moving through the intersection once they have the right of way.

TPS Traffic Services has said that to avoid “box blocking,” drivers should do their best to wait outside the intersection until they can completely clear it before entering.

