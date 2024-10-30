PM says he’s trying to get Poilievre names of Tories linked to foreign interference

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked national security services to find a way to share information with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre about foreign interference affecting his caucus.

Earlier this month, Trudeau told a public inquiry that he has been given the names of past and present Conservative parliamentarians and candidates who are linked to foreign interference.

Trudeau also said other party members, including Liberals, have also been flagged.

Today, while responding to a question from Poilievre in the House of Commons, Trudeau says he’s working to ensure the Opposition leader gets more information.

Trudeau says security officials might even be able to share some names of Conservative parliamentarians and party members who are involved in or vulnerable to foreign meddling.

Despite urging from all other party leaders, Poilievre has refused to get top-level security clearance, arguing that it will prevent him from holding the government to account publicly.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2024.

Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press