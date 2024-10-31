Authorities in northern Israel say 5 killed by projectiles fired from Lebanon
Posted October 31, 2024 7:52 am.
Last Updated October 31, 2024 8:12 am.
JERUSALEM (AP) — The local council of a town in northern Israel says projectiles fired from Lebanon have killed five people, including four foreign workers.
The Metula regional council reported Thursday’s attack.
Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group has been firing rockets, missiles and drones into northern Israel for more than a year, drawing retaliatory strikes.
The Associated Press