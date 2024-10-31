Authorities in northern Israel say 5 killed by projectiles fired from Lebanon

The map above locates sites of alleged confrontations between Israel and UNIFIL personnel and Israel and the Lebanese army. (AP Digital Embed)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 31, 2024 7:52 am.

Last Updated October 31, 2024 8:12 am.

JERUSALEM (AP) — The local council of a town in northern Israel says projectiles fired from Lebanon have killed five people, including four foreign workers.

The Metula regional council reported Thursday’s attack.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group has been firing rockets, missiles and drones into northern Israel for more than a year, drawing retaliatory strikes.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Several injuries reported in head-on crash involving TTC bus and pick-up truck, driver arrested
Several injuries reported in head-on crash involving TTC bus and pick-up truck, driver arrested

Several people were injured, and an arrest has been made following a head-on crash involving a pickup truck and a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) bus in North York. The collision happened just before...

updated

1h ago

'Out of control': Room costs spike 10 times higher on Taylor Swift Canada show nights
'Out of control': Room costs spike 10 times higher on Taylor Swift Canada show nights

VANCOUVER — Taylor Swift fan Kelly Hall was elated when she beat the odds and was allocated three coveted tickets for The Eras Tour in Vancouver. Then she started looking for a hotel. Hall, who lives...

2h ago

Male suspect dies after being shot by York police officers, SIU notified
Male suspect dies after being shot by York police officers, SIU notified

A male suspect has died after being shot by York police officers in Aurora Wednesday evening. York police say they responded to reports of a break-and-enter in progress just before 8 p.m. on Downey...

1h ago

Hamilton man charged in 86-year-old mother's death, allegedly attacked other family members
Hamilton man charged in 86-year-old mother's death, allegedly attacked other family members

A man from Hamilton is facing several criminal offences, including manslaughter, stemming from an alleged violent assault against his 86-year-old mother, who was hospitalized and died from her injuries. In...

1h ago

Top Stories

Several injuries reported in head-on crash involving TTC bus and pick-up truck, driver arrested
Several injuries reported in head-on crash involving TTC bus and pick-up truck, driver arrested

Several people were injured, and an arrest has been made following a head-on crash involving a pickup truck and a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) bus in North York. The collision happened just before...

updated

1h ago

'Out of control': Room costs spike 10 times higher on Taylor Swift Canada show nights
'Out of control': Room costs spike 10 times higher on Taylor Swift Canada show nights

VANCOUVER — Taylor Swift fan Kelly Hall was elated when she beat the odds and was allocated three coveted tickets for The Eras Tour in Vancouver. Then she started looking for a hotel. Hall, who lives...

2h ago

Male suspect dies after being shot by York police officers, SIU notified
Male suspect dies after being shot by York police officers, SIU notified

A male suspect has died after being shot by York police officers in Aurora Wednesday evening. York police say they responded to reports of a break-and-enter in progress just before 8 p.m. on Downey...

1h ago

Hamilton man charged in 86-year-old mother's death, allegedly attacked other family members
Hamilton man charged in 86-year-old mother's death, allegedly attacked other family members

A man from Hamilton is facing several criminal offences, including manslaughter, stemming from an alleged violent assault against his 86-year-old mother, who was hospitalized and died from her injuries. In...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:02
Warm but potential rain on Halloween
Warm but potential rain on Halloween

The record-breaking temperatures could continue tomorrow for Halloween but there is some rain in the forecast. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

12h ago

2:33
Police in Brampton cut home invasion short
Police in Brampton cut home invasion short

Peel Police say one man has been arrested but are defending their decision not to pursue a suspect who got away following a home invasion. David Zura explains.

13h ago

3:25
Missing autistic teenager found safe near Peterborough
Missing autistic teenager found safe near Peterborough

Logan Tozer has been found safe after missing for two weeks. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from his relieved mother and why she says their wasn’t enough urgency from police to find him.

13h ago

0:29
Toronto Zoo's beloved 52-year-old gorilla, Charles, has passed away
Toronto Zoo's beloved 52-year-old gorilla, Charles, has passed away

The 52-year-old gorilla was diagnosed with heart failure and placed on medication last week after staff noted that Charles was acting out of character.

20h ago

2:42
Warm, windy and rainy for Halloween forecast
Warm, windy and rainy for Halloween forecast

While the forecast is calling for warm termperatures on Halloween, it will be accompanied by potential rain and high winds. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your forecast.
More Videos