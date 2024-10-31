Brampton man, 23, charged in sex trafficking investigation

Police have released a photo of Jahmal Paquette, a 23-year-old from Brampton.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 31, 2024 11:16 am.

Peel Regional Police have laid charges in connection with a sex trafficking investigation in the Greater Toronto Area.

Officers say 23-year-old Jahmal Paquette of Brampton allegedly exploited a female victim in the sex trade for profit by “exercising control over numerous aspects of her life.”

Paquette has been charged with five offences, including assault, uttering death threats, procuring sexual services, exercising control and failing to comply with a release order.

He was held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Investigators believe there may be more alleged victims in the Greater Toronto Area and encourage anyone with information to contact police.

