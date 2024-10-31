Toronto Hydro reporting Halloween night power outages in parts of city

Halloween likely felt a bit extra spooky for Torontonians left in the dark following power outages in parts of the city on Thursday night.

Toronto Hydro said a loss of power supply from Hydro One caused the outages in the Leaside and Thorncliffe Park areas.

Toronto Hydro said the bulk of affected customers are bounded by Hillsdale Avenue to Balliol Street, and Yonge Street to Overlea Boulevard.

We're currently experiencing a loss of power supply from @HydroOne.

They're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Customers in and around the following boundaries may be affected: Hillsdale south to Balliol St, Yonge St. west to Overlea Blvd. — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) November 1, 2024

Power is expected to be restored by 5 a.m.