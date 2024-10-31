A woman from Vaughan has been charged after a six-year-old boy was fatally struck by the school bus she was driving over the summer.

York Regional Police officers were called to Pierre Berton Boulevard and Kleinburg Summit Way area, near Kipling Avenue and Teston Road, just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19.

Officers said the boy was hit by a school bus and suffered life-threatening injuries. The child was later pronounced dead. The driver remained at the scene.

Though authorities never identified the victim, a GoFundMe was created by the friends of the boy’s family to honour the life of Matteo Caputi. More than $200,000 have been raised to date.

“Matteo will always be remembered as a happy little boy who lit up the lives of everyone who was lucky enough to have known him,” the post reads.

Matteo Caputi, 6, was struck and killed by the driver of a school bus in Vaughan on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. Photo: GoFundMe.

In a news release published on Thursday, police officers said they charged a 65-year-old woman from Vaughan with dangerous operation causing death. No other details were immediately provided.

A YRP spokesperson said the bus driver was in the area to pick up children for school the morning of the incident. A neighbourhood resident who later spoke with CityNews mentioned that some community members had raised concerns about vehicles speeding in the area.

Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca issued a statement following news of the boy’s death, reading, in part, “no words that can adequately express our sympathy and condolences to the family, friends and classmates of this child.”