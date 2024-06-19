breaking

Boy, 6, dead after being struck by school bus in Vaughan

York Regional Police on the scene after a school bus struck and killed a boy in Vaughan Wednesday morning.
York Regional Police on the scene after a school bus struck and killed a boy in Vaughan Wednesday morning. CITYNEWS

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 19, 2024 8:47 am.

Last Updated June 19, 2024 9:46 am.

A six-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a school bus in Vaughan on Wednesday morning.

York Regional Police were called to the Pierre Berton Boulevard and Kleinburg Summit Way area, near Kipling Avenue and Teston Road, just after 8 a.m.

Officers said the boy was hit by a school bus and suffered life-threatening injuries. The child was later pronounced dead.

It’s unclear if the child was waiting for the bus when he was fatally struck.

There are road closures in the area.

York Regional Police Constable James Dickson is expected to attend the scene and provide an update at 9:30 a.m.

In a statement on X, Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca said the city is mourning the boy’s tragic death.

“There are no words that can adequately express our sympathy and condolences to the family, friends and classmates of this child as they grieve this unthinkable loss.”

Tractor-trailer involved in fiery crash on Hwy. 401 westbound express, clean up to last hours
Tractor-trailer involved in fiery crash on Hwy. 401 westbound express, clean up to last hours

A portion of the westbound Highway 401 express lanes are closed after a tractor-trailer was involved in a fiery crash, with cleanup expected to take several hours. It happened around 3 a.m. near Leslie...

1h ago

Homicide unit investigating suspicious death after man found unresponsive in Allan Gardens
Homicide unit investigating suspicious death after man found unresponsive in Allan Gardens

The Homicide Unit has been called in to investigate after a man was found unresponsive in Allan Gardens early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to the area just after midnight. The man was located...

24m ago

Woman dies after being shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot, two men arrested
Woman dies after being shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot, two men arrested

A woman has died, and two men are in custody in what York Regional Police believe was a targeted shooting in the Vaughan Mills parking lot Tuesday evening. Officers were called to the area just before...

2h ago

Family ID man killed in Roncesvalles hit-and-run, police to provide update
Family ID man killed in Roncesvalles hit-and-run, police to provide update

Family members have identified a 48-year-old man killed in a daytime hit-and-run as Toronto police will provide an update on the investigation later this morning. Authorities were notified of a pedestrian...

4h ago

