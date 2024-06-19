Boy, 6, dead after being struck by school bus in Vaughan

A six-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a school bus in Vaughan on Wednesday morning.

York Regional Police were called to the Pierre Berton Boulevard and Kleinburg Summit Way area, near Kipling Avenue and Teston Road, just after 8 a.m.

Officers said the boy was hit by a school bus and suffered life-threatening injuries. The child was later pronounced dead.

It’s unclear if the child was waiting for the bus when he was fatally struck.

There are road closures in the area.

York Regional Police Constable James Dickson is expected to attend the scene and provide an update at 9:30 a.m.

In a statement on X, Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca said the city is mourning the boy’s tragic death.

“There are no words that can adequately express our sympathy and condolences to the family, friends and classmates of this child as they grieve this unthinkable loss.”