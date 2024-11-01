Brampton man charged in alleged sexual assault of 13-year-old girl

A man from Brampton has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl this week in Durham Region.

An investigation was launched by Durham Regional Police on Tuesday after the minor came forward claiming a man had sexually assaulted her in the North Durham area.

Police identified the man and, on Thursday, arrested the accused.

Jason Bent, 36, of Brampton, is facing several charges, including sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, agreement to commit an offence against a person under the age of 18 years, agreement to commit an offence against a person under 16, and possession of child pornography.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Police released Bent’s photo as authorities appealed to potential witnesses to provide additional information.

The accused is known to frequent the London, Ont., Barrie, Ont., and Greater Toronto Areas.