Disappearance of B.C. woman 35 years ago kicks off third season of Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files

Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files returns for a third season with 680’s Fil Martino and Rogers TV Barrie’s Madison Fitzpatrick shining a light on cold cases.

The first case of the season is about the unsolved murder of 24-year-old Alberta Williams from Vancouver, B.C. She disappeared in August of 1989 after being out with friends at a bar in Prince Rupert, a port city on British Columbia’s northwest coast where she had been doing some seasonal work.

Williams’s body was found on Highway 16 three weeks after her disappearance. That’s when a missing person’s case became a homicide. More than 30 years have passed and still, there have been no charges laid in connection with her murder.

RCMP Cst. Wayne Clary is one of the investigators on the decades-old case. He says their focus was on a male relative of Williams.

“And probably rightly so, but there are still many, many persons of interest actually we’ve looked at to this day. We get tips from various people to follow up on”, said Cst. Clary.

Williams’s sister, Claudia Williams, says she wants justice for her sister.

“For myself, we were brought up to do the right thing. If I see someone doing something wrong, I will dial 911 on my cell phone right away. You know, that’s just me. Same thing with Alberta. There are people who were with Alberta that night that know what happened.”

Police are urging anyone with information about this case to give them a call.

