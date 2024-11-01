Disappearance of B.C. woman 35 years ago kicks off third season of Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files

Alberta Williams is seen in this undated photo.
By Fil Martino

Posted November 1, 2024 5:07 am.

Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files returns for a third season with 680’s Fil Martino and Rogers TV Barrie’s Madison Fitzpatrick shining a light on cold cases. 

The first case of the season is about the unsolved murder of 24-year-old Alberta Williams from Vancouver, B.C. She disappeared in August of 1989 after being out with friends at a bar in Prince Rupert, a port city on British Columbia’s northwest coast where she had been doing some seasonal work.

Williams’s body was found on Highway 16 three weeks after her disappearance. That’s when a missing person’s case became a homicide. More than 30 years have passed and still, there have been no charges laid in connection with her murder.

RCMP Cst. Wayne Clary is one of the investigators on the decades-old case. He says their focus was on a male relative of Williams.

“And probably rightly so, but there are still many, many persons of interest actually we’ve looked at to this day. We get tips from various people to follow up on”, said Cst. Clary.

Williams’s sister, Claudia Williams, says she wants justice for her sister.

“For myself, we were brought up to do the right thing. If I see someone doing something wrong, I will dial 911 on my cell phone right away. You know, that’s just me. Same thing with Alberta. There are people who were with Alberta that night that know what happened.”

Police are urging anyone with information about this case to give them a call. 

Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files is available on the Frequency Podcast Network

Boy, 17, killed by police was at home in Aurora at time of shooting, mother says
Boy, 17, killed by police was at home in Aurora at time of shooting, mother says

A mother claims that her 17-year-old son was at home when he was killed in what officials are describing as a shootout between the teen and several police officers. The province's police watchdog has...

1h ago

Ontario confirms it aims to remove sections of bike lanes on Bloor, Yonge and University
Ontario confirms it aims to remove sections of bike lanes on Bloor, Yonge and University

After weeks of speculation of which bike lanes the Ford government plans to remove, the province has updated the legislation to include an addendum that would remove sections of bike lanes on Bloor Street,...

13h ago

'You look like me': Boy who dressed up as Auston Matthews for Halloween meets Leafs star
'You look like me': Boy who dressed up as Auston Matthews for Halloween meets Leafs star

Dreams do come true. A young boy who dressed up as an Auston Matthews hockey card for Halloween had the opportunity to meet the Toronto Maple Leafs' captain ahead of Thursday's game against the Seattle...

24m ago

Girl, 11, injured after being struck by Mississauga transit bus
Girl, 11, injured after being struck by Mississauga transit bus

An 11-year-old girl was injured after she was struck by a Mississauga transit bus on Thursday, Peel Regional Police confirm. Emergency crews were called to the Lisgar Drive and Beacham Street area for...

1h ago

