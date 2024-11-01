Police seek woman who allegedly stole $25K worth of clothes from Toronto store

Toronto police are trying to track down a woman accused of repeatedly stealing from the same downtown clothing store.

In a release, police said the woman committed 20 thefts at the store in the Queen Street West and Peter Street area between July and October 2024.

According to investigators, she would walk into the store, grab numerous items, and walk out without paying.

The value of the items is around $25,000, police said.

The suspect has been identified as Surriff Marie Atkinson, 56, of Toronto.

She wanted on 20 counts of theft under $5,000 and 20 counts of breach of probation.