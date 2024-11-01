Emergency crews responded to a situation at a cinema in Scarborough Friday evening.

Toronto Fire Services responded to a call about a fire at Woodside Square Cinemas, near Finch Avenue East and McCowan Road just after 6:00 p.m.

Authorities say two individuals entered the location, lit a package on fire and then fled the scene.

The cinema was evacuated and the fire was put out. It is unclear how many people were inside at the time.

Police say the package was attended to and disposed of by the Explosives Disposal Unit.

No other details have been provided.

The Woodside Square Cinemas is a theatre that primarily showcases Bollywood and Hollywood movies in Hindi and Tamil, with some in English.