Shark bites 61-year-old Maui surfer, completely severing his leg below the knee

FILE - A surfer walks out of the ocean on Oahu's North Shore near Haleiwa, Hawaii, March 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 1, 2024 10:54 pm.

Last Updated November 2, 2024 7:30 am.

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A shark bit a Maui surfer Friday and severed his leg, authorities said.

The man, 61, was surfing off Waiehu Beach Park Friday morning when a shark bit him. Police officers who arrived to the scene first tried to control the bleeding with tourniquets. His right leg was “completely severed just below the knee,” Maui County said in a news release.

The man was alert while being treated on shore and then taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition.

The man said he did not see the shark approach, authorities reported.

The incident prompted officials to close the beach park. Officials warned people to stay out of the water in the area. The public warning to stay out of the water for a mile in each direction of the incident will be in effect until at least noon Saturday. The warning will be extended if there is a shark sighting in the area.

Maui fire and ocean safety officials were patrolling the waters using rescue watercraft and a drone. State officials provided shark warning signs and helped with cordoning off the area.

There were no details provided on what kind of shark was involved.

In June, well-known surfer Tamayo Perry was killed in a shark attack while surfing off Oahu’s North Shore.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 critically injured in motorcycle, pedestrian crash in Mississauga
3 critically injured in motorcycle, pedestrian crash in Mississauga

Three people suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian in Mississauga. Peel police say it happened just after 9 p.m. Friday near Dixie and Derry roads....

23m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair starts and Diwali events continue
Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair starts and Diwali events continue

The annual Royal Winter Fair kicks off this weekend with two alpacas as the ambassadors while Diwali events continue across the GTA. Keep in mind that there is a TTC closure in effect on Line 2 this...

18h ago

Man rushed to hospital after Friday night shooting in North York
Man rushed to hospital after Friday night shooting in North York

Toronto police responded to a shooting in North York Friday evening. Officers arrived at the scene near Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street just before 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports from witnesses...

8h ago

Attack on central Israel injures 11 as Iran's leader promises a punishing response
Attack on central Israel injures 11 as Iran's leader promises a punishing response

JERUSALEM (AP) — An attack on a central Israeli town early Saturday injured 11 people as Iran's Supreme Leader vowed a punishing response to Israel's attack last week. The predawn strike on Tira,...

18m ago

Top Stories

3 critically injured in motorcycle, pedestrian crash in Mississauga
3 critically injured in motorcycle, pedestrian crash in Mississauga

Three people suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian in Mississauga. Peel police say it happened just after 9 p.m. Friday near Dixie and Derry roads....

23m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair starts and Diwali events continue
Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair starts and Diwali events continue

The annual Royal Winter Fair kicks off this weekend with two alpacas as the ambassadors while Diwali events continue across the GTA. Keep in mind that there is a TTC closure in effect on Line 2 this...

18h ago

Man rushed to hospital after Friday night shooting in North York
Man rushed to hospital after Friday night shooting in North York

Toronto police responded to a shooting in North York Friday evening. Officers arrived at the scene near Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street just before 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports from witnesses...

8h ago

Attack on central Israel injures 11 as Iran's leader promises a punishing response
Attack on central Israel injures 11 as Iran's leader promises a punishing response

JERUSALEM (AP) — An attack on a central Israeli town early Saturday injured 11 people as Iran's Supreme Leader vowed a punishing response to Israel's attack last week. The predawn strike on Tira,...

18m ago

Most Watched Today

3:10
Royal Agricultural Winter Fair returns for its 102nd year
Royal Agricultural Winter Fair returns for its 102nd year

From cows, horse shows, to 2000-pound pumpkins, cowboy hat shopping and more. The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair is back for its 102nd year and is said to be the largest indoor agricultural event in the world. Catalina Gillies took in all the action

12h ago

1:04
Video shows chaotic scene at Yonge and Dundas on Halloween
Video shows chaotic scene at Yonge and Dundas on Halloween

Residents downtown are complaining after fireworks were set off and vehicles blocked the busy downtown intersection on Halloween night and into the next morning.

18h ago

1:23
Halloween festivities take over Church street
Halloween festivities take over Church street

The annual pedestrian-only Halloween event returned to Church Street packed with ghouls, witches and mystical creatures. Jazan Grewal took a peak.

2:35
Aurora teen shot and killed by police
Aurora teen shot and killed by police

A 17-year-old boy is dead after an apparent shootout with police. Erica Natividad with what investigators and the victim's mother are saying.

3:51
Exceptional Toronto student turns to the pulpit from the basketball court
Exceptional Toronto student turns to the pulpit from the basketball court

Twenty years ago CityNews interviewed an exceptional Toronto student who wanted to be a writer. We caught up with Branden Gordon while visiting St. Benedict Catholic Church in Etobicoke to see how he's doing, and his career choice may surprise you.

20h ago

More Videos