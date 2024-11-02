2 men arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Brampton in August

Two more people have been arrested after a man was found shot to death in a car in Brampton in August.

Peel Regional Police were called to Millstone Drive near Chinguacousy Road and Steeles Avenue West around 1 a.m. on August 30 after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

When they arrived they found a man in a car suffering from fatal gunshot wounds.

The identity of the man has not been released at the request of the family.

Just before midnight on the same day, homicide detectives arrested 23-year-old Parmvir Singh of Brampton and charged with first-degree murder.

On November 2, police said two more men had been arrested in connection with the shooting. Manvir Khabra, 21, and an 18-year-old – both from Brampton – have been charged with manslaughter.

The name of the 18-year-old is not being released because he was a youth at the time of the incident.