Search continues for Jamaican rugby player missing for more than two weeks

Niagara Regional Police say they are searching for 26-year-old Alpachino Mignott, whose last known location was near Niagara-on-the-Lake on October 19th. Rhianne Campbell has the latest from his mother.

By Rhianne Campbell

Posted November 3, 2024 8:22 am.

Niagara Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a visiting Jamaican rugby player who disappeared without a trace after a game in Toronto last month.

Alpachino Mignott arrived from Jamaica to play in a senior international rugby match at Lamport Stadium but his mother says the 26-year-old hasn’t been seen in over two weeks.

“He left Jamaica on the 16th of October. He was to play a match on the 19th. He did play the match on Saturday and I spoke to him on Saturday night,” Meshanda Nesbitt tells CityNews.

Nesbitt says she got a call from Alpachino’s girlfriend, who lives in the United States, at around 3 a.m. They had made plans to meet up but he wasn’t picking up his phone.

“The last time when he spoke to her it was to tell her that he was in an Uber, they were texting, saying ‘ok I’m coming out of the Uber now, see you soon’ …and that was it.”

According to Niagara police, the ride-share vehicle dropped Mignott off in the Queenston neighbourhood near the Niagara River at around 10:45 p.m. on October 19. Investigators told Nesbitt they checked the nearby river, scanned local hotel footage and spoke to the Uber driver but have so far come up empty.

Mignott is described as six-feet-two, approximately 181 pounds with a medium build, black hair and a black beard.

Nesbitt has since turned to social media for help, thanking the public for the outpouring of support.

“I really do appreciate the support that persons are showing to me, the love and the support and the prayer, that is something I have to give God thanks for,” she said.

Nesbeth flew into Toronto from Kingston, Jamaica on November 1 with hopes that she would be reunited with her son.

“I would go wherever it takes to find my son. I would go anywhere.”

Niagara police say they have sent out alerts to other police services in the GTA and have also been in contact with law enforcement in the United States due to the proximity of the border.

