The Big Story

Will Quebec sovereignty rise again?

Quebec's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on July 3, 2020
Quebec's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted November 4, 2024 7:18 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, it’s been almost 30 years since a narrow vote in the 1995 referendum ended the last threat to Canadian unity. And while it’s not as though there hasn’t been idle talk since then from angry provinces and their citizens, there’s never again been a serious question of a province seceding from Canada.

But history repeats, and as the 30th anniversary of the 1995 vote looms, a look at the underlying political conditions reveals some striking similarities — particularly if as expected the Conservatives decimate the Liberals in the next federal election. 

Gerald Butts is the vice chair of the Eurasia group, director of the World Wildlife Fund, as well as the former principal secretary to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty. He wrote about Quebec secession for The Walrus.

“There are a lot of very aggressive actors out there that mean this country harm, and we should be very careful within our internal domestic politics about making claims that the country itself is broken rather than the government or the policies it’s promoting,” said Butts. 

So, is this idle speculation? Or is this a likely scenario that, amid all the political turmoil in Ottawa and around the world, nobody is paying enough attention to?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Top Stories

Violence breaks out at Hindu temple in Brampton amid India consular visit
Violence breaks out at Hindu temple in Brampton amid India consular visit

OTTAWA — India's high commission in Canada is condemning violence that erupted Sunday as Indian consular officials visited a Hindu temple in the Toronto suburb of Brampton. Videos circulating on social...

7h ago

Voters in Don Valley West head to the polls on Monday for Ward 15 by-election
Voters in Don Valley West head to the polls on Monday for Ward 15 by-election

Voters will elect a new city council member when they head to the polls for Toronto’s Ward 15 - Don Valley West by-election on Monday. A total of 16 candidates are registered to be on the ballot,...

7h ago

Quincy Jones, music titan who worked with everyone from Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson, dies at 91
Quincy Jones, music titan who worked with everyone from Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson, dies at 91

Quincy Jones, the multi-talented music titan whose vast legacy ranged from producing Michael Jackson’s historic “Thriller” album to writing prize-winning film and television scores and collaborating...

2h ago

Here's what to watch as Election Day approaches in the U.S.
Here's what to watch as Election Day approaches in the U.S.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Election Day is nearly upon us. In a matter of hours, the final votes in the 2024 presidential election will be cast. In a deeply divided nation, the election is a true...

2h ago

