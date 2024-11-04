The City of Toronto unveiled its “Taylor Swift Way” street sign in the downtown core in honour of the global megapop star’s highly anticipated six-show run at the Rogers Centre.

Mayor Olivia Chow and other city officials introduced the new street sign outside the Rogers Centre on Monday morning.

In July, Toronto’s city council approved renaming the route from Nathan Phillips Square to Rogers Centre to “Taylor Swift Way” for her six Taylor Swift/The Eras Tour concerts on Nov. 14, Nov. 15, Nov. 16, Nov. 21, Nov. 22, and Nov. 23. After the concert series ends, the signage will be donated to Daily Bread Food Bank for auction.

For the entire month, the route along John Street, Blue Jays Way, Front Street and Queen Street West will have signs replaced by “Taylor Swift Way.” Rogers, the event organizer, is covering the costs of the signs and will match funds raised to $113,000 – a nod to Swift’s lucky number, 13.

“It’s our honour to welcome Taylor Swift to Toronto for nearly a Fortnight of music and magic. We hope fans are Enchanted by their walk down ‘Taylor Swift Way’ and will generously support the auction of these signs – each a keepsake for Evermore that will help a great cause,” Mayor Chow said in a statement.

“Thank you to our partners at Rogers for generously matching those donations and for helping us bring this initiative to life by funding these signs.”

✨ "We had a blank space" and wrote her name… on street signs! ✨



We’re getting ready to welcome @TaylorSwift13 to Toronto & today we unveiled Taylor Swift Way to show how excited we are for her visit.



Are you ready for it, Swifties? We are!????#TorontoTStheErasTour… pic.twitter.com/CRbQcifgHM — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) November 4, 2024

Swift will be the first artist to perform a six-show stint at the downtown Toronto stadium. It will also mark her first Canadian tour dates since 2018.

Last week, the City of Toronto outlined a robust transit, traffic, and security plan, warning residents to be patient and expect delays as huge crowds flock to the downtown core during Swift’s six scheduled shows.

Thousands of Swifties are expected to use public transit to the venue and the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, where the fan event “Taylgate’24” is happening. Overlapping events at Scotiabank Arena could bring up to 20,000 more people downtown.

City officials advised anyone planning to attend events downtown to take transit, bike share, walk or any other alternative method and avoid driving.

Rogers Communications is the parent company of CityNews and its affiliates.