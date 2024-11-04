City of Toronto and Rogers introduce ‘Taylor Swift Way’ street sign in anticipation of pop star’s arrival

Taylor Swift Way Toronto
For the entire month, the route along John Street and Queen Street West will have signs replaced by "Taylor Swift Way." Photo: City of Toronto/X.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 4, 2024 9:00 am.

Last Updated November 4, 2024 9:38 am.

The City of Toronto unveiled its “Taylor Swift Way” street sign in the downtown core in honour of the global megapop star’s highly anticipated six-show run at the Rogers Centre.

Mayor Olivia Chow and other city officials introduced the new street sign outside the Rogers Centre on Monday morning.

In July, Toronto’s city council approved renaming the route from Nathan Phillips Square to Rogers Centre to “Taylor Swift Way” for her six Taylor Swift/The Eras Tour concerts on Nov. 14, Nov. 15, Nov. 16, Nov. 21, Nov. 22, and Nov. 23. After the concert series ends, the signage will be donated to Daily Bread Food Bank for auction. 

For the entire month, the route along John Street, Blue Jays Way, Front Street and Queen Street West will have signs replaced by “Taylor Swift Way.” Rogers, the event organizer, is covering the costs of the signs and will match funds raised to $113,000 – a nod to Swift’s lucky number, 13.

Related:

“It’s our honour to welcome Taylor Swift to Toronto for nearly a Fortnight of music and magic. We hope fans are Enchanted by their walk down ‘Taylor Swift Way’ and will generously support the auction of these signs – each a keepsake for Evermore that will help a great cause,” Mayor Chow said in a statement.

“Thank you to our partners at Rogers for generously matching those donations and for helping us bring this initiative to life by funding these signs.”

Swift will be the first artist to perform a six-show stint at the downtown Toronto stadium. It will also mark her first Canadian tour dates since 2018.

Last week, the City of Toronto outlined a robust transit, traffic, and security plan, warning residents to be patient and expect delays as huge crowds flock to the downtown core during Swift’s six scheduled shows.

Thousands of Swifties are expected to use public transit to the venue and the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, where the fan event “Taylgate’24” is happening. Overlapping events at Scotiabank Arena could bring up to 20,000 more people downtown.

City officials advised anyone planning to attend events downtown to take transit, bike share, walk or any other alternative method and avoid driving.

Rogers Communications is the parent company of CityNews and its affiliates.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 arrested after violence breaks out at Hindu temple in Brampton
3 arrested after violence breaks out at Hindu temple in Brampton

OTTAWA — Three people were arrested following a chaotic and violent scene that erupted Sunday as Indian consular officials visited a Hindu temple in Brampton. Videos circulating on social media appear...

updated

1h ago

Voters in Don Valley West head to the polls on Monday for Ward 15 by-election
Voters in Don Valley West head to the polls on Monday for Ward 15 by-election

Voters will elect a new city council member when they head to the polls for Toronto’s Ward 15 - Don Valley West by-election on Monday. A total of 16 candidates are registered to be on the ballot,...

10h ago

Quincy Jones, music titan who worked with everyone from Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson, dies at 91
Quincy Jones, music titan who worked with everyone from Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson, dies at 91

Quincy Jones, the multi-talented music titan whose vast legacy ranged from producing Michael Jackson’s historic “Thriller” album to writing prize-winning film and television scores and collaborating...

5h ago

U.S. Election 2024: Follow live coverage on Nov. 5
U.S. Election 2024: Follow live coverage on Nov. 5

It's been an unpredictable U.S. presidential race and CityNews, along with 680 NewsRadio, has brought you the latest developments as they happened on-air and online. On Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024, we...

2h ago

Top Stories

3 arrested after violence breaks out at Hindu temple in Brampton
3 arrested after violence breaks out at Hindu temple in Brampton

OTTAWA — Three people were arrested following a chaotic and violent scene that erupted Sunday as Indian consular officials visited a Hindu temple in Brampton. Videos circulating on social media appear...

updated

1h ago

Voters in Don Valley West head to the polls on Monday for Ward 15 by-election
Voters in Don Valley West head to the polls on Monday for Ward 15 by-election

Voters will elect a new city council member when they head to the polls for Toronto’s Ward 15 - Don Valley West by-election on Monday. A total of 16 candidates are registered to be on the ballot,...

10h ago

Quincy Jones, music titan who worked with everyone from Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson, dies at 91
Quincy Jones, music titan who worked with everyone from Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson, dies at 91

Quincy Jones, the multi-talented music titan whose vast legacy ranged from producing Michael Jackson’s historic “Thriller” album to writing prize-winning film and television scores and collaborating...

5h ago

U.S. Election 2024: Follow live coverage on Nov. 5
U.S. Election 2024: Follow live coverage on Nov. 5

It's been an unpredictable U.S. presidential race and CityNews, along with 680 NewsRadio, has brought you the latest developments as they happened on-air and online. On Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024, we...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Protests erupt as Spanish Royals visit flood-hit Valencia
Protests erupt as Spanish Royals visit flood-hit Valencia

Thousands of Spaniards flocked to the now destroyed streets of Valencia Sunday as news broke that the Spanish King and Queen would be visiting the region in wake of this weeks fatal flood. Karling Donoghue has the details.

15h ago

2:47
Iran celebrates anniversary of 1979 hostage crisis amid escalating regional tensions
Iran celebrates anniversary of 1979 hostage crisis amid escalating regional tensions

Iranians flocked to the former U.S. embassy in Tehran Sunday to celebrate the anniversary of the 1979 hostage crisis that has for decades shaped relations between Tehran and the U.S. Karling Donoghue reports on the mass gathering.

15h ago

1:40
Candidates make a final push for votes in Ward 15 By-Election
Candidates make a final push for votes in Ward 15 By-Election

Polling suggests a tight race between two notable front-runners ahead of tomorrow's Don Valley West By-Election. Rhianne Campbell is catching up with the candidates.

15h ago

3:00
Vince Carter Jersey Retirement
Vince Carter Jersey Retirement

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn with highlights from Vince Carter’s jersey retirement as a Raptor.
3:30
Vince Carter emotional ahead of Jersey retirement
Vince Carter emotional ahead of Jersey retirement

Vince Carter spoke to media ahead of his historic jersey retirement in Toronto. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the story.

More Videos