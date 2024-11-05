Auston Matthews won’t play vs. Bruins due to upper-body injury

Auston Matthews
Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews (34) controls the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in St. Louis. (Connor Hamilton/AP)

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 5, 2024 10:37 am.

Last Updated November 5, 2024 10:53 am.

Toronto Maple Leafs centre and captain Auston Matthews won’t play on Tuesday night against the Boston Bruins due to an upper-body injury, the team announced.

Matthews is considered day-to-day.

Matthews finished Sunday’s 2-1 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild without any obvious signs of injury, skating 22:12 and setting up Toronto’s lone power-play goal in the affair.

The 27-year-old missed only one regular season game last year en route to his 69-goal output. Matthews has five goals and 11 points across 13 games entering play on Tuesday.

Max Domi is expected to centre the first line with Matthew Knies and Mitch Marner, with John Tavares up the middle on the second line between Max Pacioretty and William Nylander.

Pontus Holmberg is expected to serve as the third-line centre with Bobby McMann and Nick Robertson and a fourth-line consisting of Steven Lorentz, David Kampf, and Ryan Reaves.

The Maple Leafs will still be without Connor Dewar, Jani Hakanpää, and Calle Järnkrok, who are all injured.

Goalie Anthony Stolarz is expected to start in net for the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday against the Bruins, who beat Toronto 4-3 in overtime on Oct. 26 in Boston.

